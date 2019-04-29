With 'Dangerous Ideas Of Perfection', Social Media Fuelling Eating Disorders Among Teens

Millennials these days are quite active on various social media platforms like Instagram, Snapchat, Twitter etc. The wide variety of content out on social media platform is exposed to people of all age groups, including teens. A British Cabinet Minister has warned that social media platforms like Snapchat and Instagram are fuelling eating disorders in teenagers by establishing in children's mind dangerous ideas of perfection.





Education Secretary Damian Hinds demanded that technology giants must "get serious" about their responsibility and protect their young users, The Sun reported on Monday. "It's time for social media companies to get serious about their responsibility to young people," Hinds was quoted as saying by The Sun.





Social Media Fuelling Eating Disorders Among Teens​





As per the report, several Cabinet ministers are scheduled to hold a meeting with the bosses of the social media giants like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter and Snapchat, where they are expected to demand that tech companies take down harmful content -- not just illegal content.





"This isn't just about tackling illegal content, but things that are legal but still harmful to wellbeing," Hinds was quoted as saying.

Social media is impacting the attitude of teens to their own bodies and putting pressure on them as to how they should look and act all the time. "Growing up has always been hard, but the Internet and social media heighten the pressures," Hinds added.







