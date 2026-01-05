Rice is certainly a versatile dish. Especially in the winter season, nothing beats the magic of eating a plate of warm and freshly cooked steamed rice that instantly satisfies your soul. It can either be paired with a humble pot of piping-hot dal or some rich veg and non-veg gravies. Apart from that, you can also whip up a variety of items with rice, including pulao, biryani, lemon rice, curd rice and khicdi. But food experiments, like always, have taken things a step further, unhesitantly tampering with the classic grain.





Not long ago, reel creator Swayam Srivastav uploaded a video on Instagram reacting to a woman preparing a chaotic mix of rice. The clip opened to rice being cooked in a pot, but the normalcy ended there. In the next step, the woman took a bar of chocolate, broke it into small pieces and added them to the pot. After that, she cracked open two eggs, which again went into the rice.

Adding to the oddity, tomatoes, along with some puree, were also thrown into the unusual blend. Once the peculiar concoction was mixed thoroughly, the woman poured packaged fruit juice and milk, followed by a generous quantity of sugar and stirred all of the ingredients together. “Khana hai aise ya fekna hai? (Is this meant to be eaten this way or thrown away?)” read the side note.







The internet had strong opinions on the video.





A user demanded, “Justice for rice”





Another called the dish, “Zeher (poison).”





“Chocolate khichdi,” noted an individual.





“Tomato aur chocolate wali kheer bana rahi hai bhai (Brother, she is making tomato and chocolate-infused rice pudding),” guessed one person.





“Chocolate ka bhi bura haal kr diya (They have ruined chocolate),” pointed out a disappointed foodie.





“Mujhe to dekh hi ulti aa rahi hai khaunga to kya hoga (Just looking at it is making me feel sick. Imagine what would happen if I actually ate it),” read an honest remark.





So far, the video has amassed more than 7.9 million views. What are your thoughts?