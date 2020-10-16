World Food Day 2020: 5 Easy Immunity-Boosting Recipes We Swear By!

Immunity cannot be built in a day

Highlights World Food Day is celebrated on 16th October

The date marks the founding of FAO of UN

This year there was increased focus on building immunity through food

It's the World Food Day today, the special day is commemorated on 16th October every year since the year 1945. The date marks the founding of the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. The day aims to increase awareness about hunger and food scarcity around the world and how everyone deserves to have proper nutrition and a decent meal.





This year has been a roller coaster ride in more ways than one. If there was one buzzword that emerged out of the mayhem, it was immunity and how to build it. Many people chose to revisit their kitchen for healing spices, herbs, veggies, fruits, pulses and legumes, and it may not have been a futile effort. Many of these superfoods have been acclaimed for their immunity-boosting properties, they blend very well with many of our food preparations too.





World Food Day 2020: Here are 5 immunity-boosting recipes we have sweared by during Covid times:

1. Tomato Black Pepper Clear Soup







This soul-stirring soup preparation has everything it takes to rejuvenate us instantly. Both tomatoes and black pepper are prized for their antioxidants and mineral; therefore, in this soup, they serve more than just flavouring agents. Click here for the recipe.





(Also Read: Make Ginger-Tulsi Herbal Tea For Healthy Immunity This Monsoon)

Tomato soup may help boost immunity naturally





2. Oats Idli





Oats are a rich source of fibre and protein. They also happen to be replete with plant-based antioxidants that help fight disease-causing free radical activity. This idli preparation is wholesome, yummy and ideal for breakfast or snacks. Here's the recipe of oats idli.





(Also Read:COVID-19: 5 Diet Tips For Boosting Immunity)





Oats are a good source of protein





3. Moong Dal Cheela





Another breakfast recipe that has all our heart. This savoury cheela or desi crepe is made with a moong dal batter. India's most treasured dal, moong dal is not only a bundle of fibre, protein and minerals but also a range of antioxidants. Click here for the recipe of moong dal cheela.





4. Turmeric Jaggery Halwa





Surprised to see a dessert in here? Well don't be. Desserts, if made the right way, may not be that bad an idea. This dessert comprises the goodness of two of our ancient superfoods haldi and gud. Jaggery is used in winter preparations a lot as it tends to keep you warm and is filled with antimicrobial properties. Turmeric, on the other hand, is enriched with anti-inflammatory properties that helps manage symptoms of cold and flu. Click here for the recipe.





5. Qahwa





This Kashmiri green tea is treasure of nutrients. Made with infection-fighting spices like cardamom, cinnamon, cloves, this tea is a true energy booster. It also contains the goodness of almonds that make sit oh-so-irresistible. Here's the full recipe of Qahwa (kahwa).





(Also Read: Watch: 6 Immunity Boosting Foods That You'll Easily Find At Home)





Promoted

Kahwa is a Kashmiri green tea infused with spices





Do try all these recipes and let us know how you liked it in the comments section below.

Happy World Food Day!







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



