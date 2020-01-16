World’s ‘Longest’ Cake Baked In Kerala, Creates History

Highlights The cake is 6.5 kilometers long

The cake weighs at about 27000 kgs

Around 1500 bakers participated in the historic event

India makes it to the Guinness Book of Records yet again and this time it is loaded with sweetness. Hundreds of bakers in Kerala's Thrissur city came together on Wednesday and created world's longest cake. The cake was about 6.5 kilometers (four miles) long. The event was organised by Bakers Association Kerala (BAKE) during Happy Days Thrissur Shopping Festival 2020. As per an AFP report, the bakers spread chocolate ganache on the serpentine dessert stretched out on thousands of tables and desks at the festival ground and adjoining roads, in the coastal state of Kerala's Thrissur city. The four inches (10 cm) wide and thick vanilla cake weighed at about 27000 kgs (59,500 pounds).





A large crowd gathered to witness this historic moment. Around 1,500 bakers and chefs, wearing traditional whites and toque blanche caps, spent nearly four hours to put the huge cake together using 12,000 kilograms of sugar and flour. Town Bakers, Mango Bakers, Brownnies Bakery and Sheen Bakery were some of the bakeries that participated in the event.











The report further stated that according to the group's secretary general, Naushad, Guinness World Records had assessed the cake as being 6,500 metres but their confirmation of the exact length was pending. "This is an effort to showcase our skills to the world," he said.











If confirmed, this cake would surpass the record achieved by Jiangxi Bakery Association, in China's Zixi County. They made it to the Guinness Book of Records on May 7, 2018 by baking 3.2 kms long fruitcake. It took 60 bakers, 120 assistants and 23 hours to make the cake, measuring 12.2 cm high and 10.4 cm wide, during Zixi Bread International Tourism Festival.