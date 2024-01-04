Days after a passenger complained of worm in food served on an IndiGo flight, the Health Ministry issued a show-cause notice to the airline regarding food safety. A woman, on December 29, allegedly found a worm in the sandwich served to her by an IndiGo staff on a Delhi-Mumbai bound flight. She took to social media to raise the concern, informing that she would "lodge an official complaint via email soon". According to an ANI report, IndiGo too has confirmed the show cause notice served to them by the Health Ministry and informed them that they will respond to it as per protocol.





"IndiGo is in receipt of a show cause notice from FSSAI with regard to a food item served on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We will be responding to the notice, as per protocol," the airline said in an official statement, the ANI report further reads.





For the unversed, the passenger took to social media to share a post describing the incident and informed that she didn't want any compensation in this regard. "Despite knowing the quality of the sandwich was not good and informing the flight attendant prior, she continued to serve sandwiches to other passengers. There were kids, the elderly, and other passengers .... What if anyone catches an infection?" reads an extract from the post.

Further in the post, she asked for assurance that "passenger health and safety" remains the airline's "top priority".





Also Read: 5 Foods To Avoid Eating Before You Board A Flight





Read the complete post below:

Later, IndiGo released a statement, apologizing for the incident, and informing that the matter is currently under investigation.





"We are aware of a concern raised by one of our customers regarding their experience on flight 6E 6107 from Delhi to Mumbai. We want to emphasize our unwavering commitment to maintaining the highest standards of food and beverage service on board. Upon investigation, our crew had immediately ceased the service of the specific sandwich in question. The matter is currently under thorough examination, and we are working closely with our caterer to ensure appropriate corrective measures are taken. We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused to the passenger," the statement read.