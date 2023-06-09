Getting fresh food delivered right to your doorstep is nothing less than a blessing. From ice creams and drinks to noodles and curries, you can order anything using a food delivery application. But, what if your order shows delivered on the app, and you haven't received it? In such a situation, you either try reaching out to the delivery agent or raise a complaint. Recently, a customer who marked his order as missing was threatened by a delivery agent. Their chat has now gone viral with 24k upvotes and thousands of comments.

The exchange of messages which took place between a customer and a DoorDash food delivery agent was shared on Reddit. The delivery guy asked the customer why he reported his order to be missing when the food was dropped at his house. To this, the customer stated that the order was not outside his door and no pictures of the food packet were shared on the food app.

“It's downstairs because I didn't want to climb the stairs to get to your apartment,” the delivery agent replied. He further wrote, “You'd know that if you actually looked for it instead of complaining about it to DoorDash. I am getting fired because of you.”

The customer said that he didn't want him to get fired, all he wanted was his food.

Angry at the customer's behaviour, the delivery guy threatened the customer with suing. “You'd better pay me my lost wages, or I'm suing,” he wrote.

The chat exchange was shared along with a question: who is in the wrong here?

In a follow-up post, a little extra information was shared where the customer said that he did message the DoorDasher asking for a picture but received no response. He further mentioned that hours later he eventually did end up finding his food and contacted DoorDash to tell them it actually was delivered. “But they had already given me a refund and said there was nothing they could do,” he added.

Reacting to the post, one of the Reddit users wrote, “They missed the “DOOR”dash part of the job.”

“If this is real, obviously the Dasher is wrong at every level,” another said.

Taking a dig at the delivery guy's “suing” remark, a Redditor stated: “He also needs to read legal advice instead of throwing terms around. The person/company firing would be responsible for lost wages, not some random client even if they were responsible (which they are not, in this case)."







What do you think about the incident?