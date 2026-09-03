A Delhi consumer disputes redressal commission has directed Zomato to pay Rs 8,250.61 to customer Manoj Kumar after finding the food delivery platform liable for deficiency in service in a case involving cancelled food orders. According to a report by Bar and Bench, the order was passed on May 11, 2026, by a Bench comprising President Sanjay Kumar and Members Nipur Chandna and Rajesh.





The Commission directed Zomato to refund the value of the cancelled orders - Rs 250 - along with interest. It also ordered the company to pay Rs 5,000 as compensation for mental agony, harassment and humiliation suffered by the complainant, besides Rs 3,000 towards litigation expenses.





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What Exactly Happened?

The complaint was filed by Manoj Kumar, a Zomato Gold customer, who placed five separate food orders through the platform in August 2024 for his niece's birthday celebration.





While three of the orders were delivered successfully, two orders valued at Rs 146.73 and Rs 103.88 were cancelled and never reached him.





Kumar told the Commission that Zomato cancelled the orders, citing that his phone was "not reachable". He further alleged that the platform refused to refund the amount and instead imposed cancellation charges.

Commission Questions Zomato's Explanation

The Commission was not persuaded by Zomato's argument that the customer could not be contacted. It noted that three other food orders had been successfully delivered to the same address during the same period, raising doubts about the company's claim.





In its order, the Commission observed that Kumar, as a Zomato Gold member, was entitled to a higher level of service. It held that the company's failure to deliver the food orders and the deduction of cancellation charges amounted to a deficiency in service and unfair trade practice under the Consumer Protection Act.





The forum also remarked that Zomato's failure to respond to the customer's legal notice reflected a negligent approach to the dispute.





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Case Proceeded Without Zomato's Defence

According to the report, Zomato was served notice of the complaint but did not appear before the Commission or submit its written response within the prescribed time. As a result, the Commission proceeded ex parte against the company on June 10, 2025.





Kumar later submitted evidence including an affidavit, order summaries, customer support chat records and a copy of the legal notice sent to the company. Since Zomato did not contest the allegations, the Commission found that the evidence presented by the complainant remained unrebutted.

Refund, Interest And Compensation Awarded

The Commission directed Zomato to refund Rs 250.61, the value of the cancelled orders, along with 6% annual interest from the date of the orders until payment is made.





In addition, it awarded Rs 5,000 in compensation and Rs 3,000 towards litigation costs, taking the total amount payable to Rs 8,250.61. Zomato has been directed to comply with the order within 45 days of receiving it.