Your mom may see you going to work every day, perhaps even packing your lunch in the morning and hearing your work stories in the evening. Whether hitting milestones at work or dealing with stressful days, our moms are always just a call away. This Mother's Day, restaurant aggregator and food delivery company Zomato planned to honour and celebrate mothers by inviting moms of their employees to the office. Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal posted glimpses of the celebration on his X (formerly Twitter) handle.





Taking to his X handle, Goyal writes, "And here's the surprise! We invited the moms of our employees to celebrate the day with us at the office. Also got great feedback on how to run @zomato better. So much love all around today."





In the first clip, all the moms can be seen looking happy and cutting the Mother's Day cake together. It looks like a delicious chocolate cake in the shape of the letters - MOM. Everyone around can be seen cheering as the moms cut the cake. Several other pictures and videos also unveil glimpses of the Mother's Day celebration at Zomato.







Several X users shared their reactions in the comments section.





One wrote, "The way Zomato is doing activities for their employees, one should not have any doubts on the office culture and environment. Their success is the result right process followed for a long period, In execution and maintaining their culture as a company!"





Another added, "Truly touched by great gesture. Best wishes to Team Zomato #mothersday." An impressed viewer said, "Showed this to my mom, and now she wants to sign up. Where do I drop my resume guys?"

Some X users were not impressed by this gesture:





A user commented, "Let people celebrate with their families. It boils my blood when I see companies trying to feign themselves as families. No, you're not and never will be. The charade helps companies intrude personal spaces of employees, blur work-life boundaries, and exploit them." Another joked, "Sunday ko bhi office bula lia, [Called to office on a Sunday too.]"

What are your views on this Mother's Day celebration? Share with us in the comments section.