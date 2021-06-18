Zomato has always been known for their out-of-the-box campaigns. We have often come across their posts and stories across social media that tug at our heartstrings. Remember when they tweeted "khana kha liya"? This simple tweet won several hearts and instantly reminded us of our mothers and their most common question - "have you had your lunch?" Subsequently, this tweet garnered more than 4k likes, 1k retweets and 2.3k comments. We recently came across another such post on the micro-blogging site that made us nostalgic to the core. It was on local foods.





Let's admit, we all have a special place in our hearts for local cuisine. Be it Bengali mishti doi or Bihari litti chokha and Punjabi chhole - regional dishes never fail to impress us.





Evoking that very emotion, Zomato recently posted on their official Twitter handle, "Suggest a local dish from your area that everyone should try."





Also Read: Zomato's Latest Tweet Is Every Mother's Concern; Internet Reacts

The post grabbed the attention of several Twitter users, who shared about their favourite local food in a Twitter thread. The post received more than 350 comments on it.





"Totally local...avarekalu bisibele bhath ....you can easily make at home," wrote one. A second tweet read, "Puri Upma." Another user commented, "Kori rotti with chiken curry."





Earlier, another such post by Zomato that won hearts on the internet was when they uploaded an appreciation note on Instagram. Through the post, they thanked every person who came forward to help each other out during the peak of the Covid-19 second wave. Take a look:











Much relatable, right? Let us know your thoughts on these heart-warming posts.