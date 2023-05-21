The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) recently announced the withdrawal of Rs 2000 notes from circulation on May 19, 2023. While the banknotes will still remain legal tender, the RBI has advised all banks to provide exchange and deposit facilities until September 30, 2023. After this date, individuals will no longer be able to get their banknotes exchanged. This sudden announcement has left people extremely confused, and they have taken to social media to share their viewpoints, along with hilarious memes. Food delivery application, Zomato, too joined the bandwagon to share their take on the decision, and it has certainly struck a chord with Twitter users.

Zomato took to the micro-blogging platform to share a hilarious post regarding the decision. The post lists the behaviour of kids, adults, and legends while ordering food from the app using the Rs 2000 note. "Kids: exchange Rs 2000 note at bank, adults: order cash on delivery and give Rs 2000 note, legends: never had Rs 2000 note," read the post. Take a look:

The post quickly grabbed the attention of internet users in no time. Many people were able to relate to this behaviour and left tons of hilarious reactions in the comments section. One person wrote, "Ultra legend pro max - never order food online, and pay at restaurants by cleaning plates."

A second person wrote, "I thought the Rs 2000 note was banned in 2019 itself. I haven't seen it since then." "I'm legend, legend is me," added another.

Here's how other people reacted to Zomato's post:

