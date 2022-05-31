If there's one Mughlai recipe that is adored by many of us- it has to be the ever-so-popular kebabs. Perfectly grilled, juicy and indulgent, this delicacy from the Mughal era is truly a magical treat on the taste buds. Be it for vegetarians or non-vegetarians, kebabs are apt for serving every kind of palate. In a maze of Mughlai food, you will come across a range of kebab corners in Delhi. Delhi is a pond filled with various kebab joints and we're here to pick the best ones for you. If you are a kebab lover and can do anything to savour them, these places are worth visiting. The taste, aroma, texture and everything are up a notch. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the list.





Here's A List Of 9 Kebab Corners You Must Try:

1. Qureshi Kebab Corner : Our Recommendation

Evergreen for their melt-in-mouth kebabs, vibrant atmosphere and much more, Qureshi Kebab Corner in Jama Masjid will make it to any and every kebab list. Blame it on their mutton barra and mutton seekh kebabs, the perfect amount of spice, flavour and aroma.

Where: Opposite Gate 1, Jama Masjid

Price For Two: INR 300 (Approx)

2. Karim's

Karim's is one of the most famous restaurants in Delhi for all non-veg lovers! From chicken to mutton, this place has it all, name it and you get it! It has many outlets in Delhi, however, the one in Old Delhi reigns supreme and offers the most authentic fare to indulge in. Their Shami Kebab is the show-stealer!

Where: Karim's - Jama Masjid, Lodhi Road, Punjabi Bagh & Other Outlets

Price For Two: INR 400 (Approx)

3. Al Kauser

The lips-smacking fare of Al Kauser, Chanakyapuri, has been delighting the South Delhi foodies for a long time. The iconic joint has also managed to pull kebab lovers from different parts of the city over the years. We suggest you come here with enough room in your stomach. From kakori kebabs, galouti kebabs, burrah kebabs to kaleja shahi tikka, Al Kauser will leave you spoilt for choice. They also offer a good range of options for vegetarians.

Where: Near Assam Bhawan, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

Price For Two: INR 600 (Approx)

4. Rajinder Da Dhaba:

With kebabs, rolls and curries to die for, this place has been a regular hotspot for people who just can't get enough of Mughlai delicacies and keep coming back for more.

Where: AB-14, Safdarjung Enclave Market, Safdarjung, New Delhi

Price For Two: INR 800 (Approx)

5. Ghalib Kebab Corner:

If you are a Mughlai food and kebabs aficionado, then you must not miss this place at any cost. Not only it is a heaven for non-veg lovers, but it also offers a delectable range of chicken delicacies that are a treat to the eyes and the palate. Chicken kebab, shami kebab are the must-tries here!

Where: Nizamuddin, Central Delhi

Price For Two: INR 200 (Approx)

6. Aap Ki Khatir

One can never forget this place while listing kebabs places in town. Known for serving great Mughlai food and delectable kebabs, this place is paradise for Mughlai cuisine lovers. Their Mutton Kakori Kabab melts in your mouth immediately and is utterly delicious!

Where: Hauz Khas, Nizamuddin, & Gujranwala Town

Price For Two: INR 300 (Approx)

7. Khan Chacha:

Khan Chacha has been offering mouthwatering kebabs, tikkas and other non-vegetarian Mughlai food to their patrons in Delhi for years. The number of people queuing outside the shop for their plate of kebabs at all times is enough to tell you just how iconic the place is.

Where: Khan Market, Select City Walk and other outlets

Price For Two: INR 800 (Approx)

8. Lalu Kababee

Old Delhi is laden with shops selling Mughlai food. One such amazing kebab corner is Lalu Kababee. Their kebabs are cooked to perfection - soft in the centre and crispy on the outside, just how we like them.

Where: Opposite Gate 1, Jama Masjid

Price For Two: INR 200 (Approx)

9. Nizam's

Established in the year 2007, Nizams Kathi Kabab in Defence Colony, is known for offering lip-smacking Mughlai cuisine. When dining at this establishment, you must definitely order kathi kebabs, both mutton and chicken.

Where: PVR Cinema Rd, Marg, Connaught Place

Price For Two: INR 700 (Approx)

Next time when you want to indulge into authentic kebabs, try these places and let us know your experience in the comment section below.



