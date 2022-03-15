If you happen to be a kebab lover, then you surely have tried or at least heard about Lakhnavi-style kebabs. Soft, juicy and succulent kebabs laden with aromatic seasonings, grilled till perfection, Lakhnavi-style kebabs are just irresistible. From classic galouti kebab to shami kebab and more, the 'city of Nawabs' has so much to offer that it never ceases to charm us all. The smoky flavours of these kebabs along with a range of spices paired with tangy mint-coriander chutney make for a stellar snack that you can serve on many occasions, events and get-togethers. And if you think making these kebabs at home is a cumbersome task, then we've got you covered. Here we bring you a list of 5 Lakhnavi-style kebabs you can easily try making at home. So, what are you waiting for? Let's get started with the list.

Here's A List Of 5 Lakhnavi-Style Kebab Recipes You Must Try-

Our Recommendations:

1. Galouti Kebab

Galouti means 'soft', something that melts in the mouth. These kebabs are traditionally made of minced mutton, but you can use chicken mince to make chicken galouti kebabs, if you are not so much of a mutton fan. Here's the recipe of chicken galouti kebab and mutton galouti kebab. If you are a vegetarian, click here for the recipe of veg galouti kebab.

2. Shami Kebab

If there's one kebab that boasts of a dedicated fan base across the globe and the one, we can never get tired of is the delightful shami kebab! These Awadhi-style kebabs have a melt-in-mouth, super soft texture due to very finely minced meat. Find the complete recipe here.

3. Tunday Kebab

Another popular kebab recipe is this Tunday kebab. Did you know this kebab was initially made using minced mutton along with 160 spices? Yes, you read that right! The uniqueness of this kebab is the spice mix only.

Other Recipes You Must Try:

4. Nazaqati Boti Kebab

A stellar kebab option! Succulent mutton cubes marinated in a myriad of spices and cooked in aromatic saffron, rose petal paste and coconut, this recipe will definitely leave you wanting for more after every bite. Find the complete recipe here.

5. Kakori Kebab

These ultra-soft and juicy kebabs are a star of Lakhnavi dinner parties! Minced lamb or mutton is smeared with a luscious marinade of aromatic spices and grilled beautifully. It derives its name from the city of Kakori on the outskirts of Lucknow. Click here for the complete recipe.

If you are a vegetarian, click here for veg kebab recipes.





Kebab lovers, raise your hands! We are sure these recipes would definitely tug at your heart strings. Try them out at home and let us know which one you liked the most. Happy Cooking!



