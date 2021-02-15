Bo-Tai Switch Is The Newest Restaurant In Delhi To Eat Good Food And Party Hard

Bo-Tai Switch

Delhi boats of a string of luxury restaurants and bars in almost every part of the city but only a few truly impress you with their style, design, hospitality, and most importantly, food. Bo-Tai Switch is the newest restaurants in the heart of Delhi that made quite a mark on me on my very first visit. The conceptual dining place from the house of Massive Restaurants is nestled in the cozy corner of Shangri-La hotel. The suave restaurant converts into a zestful bar post-midnight with pulsating music for everyone to have a good time. The massive bar stocks all your favourite liquors, which make for the most satiating cocktails and mocktails.





The beverage list has been curated by the same expert team under the aegis of talented Dino Koletsas, Bar Consultant, who brought to you their offering at Bo-Tai, Mehrauli. In the wake of Coronavirus, if you are looking for alfresco dining only, Bo-Tai Switch offers you just that with its spacious segmented alfresco seating.





I kicked off my dinner with a round of drinks. Lady Luck, with an interesting melange off rose, strawberry, lychee flavour along with a hint of hibiscus tea and ginger, gave my meal a perfect start.

The food spread started with Veg Salad - a bowl full of goodness from avocado, betel leaf, green papaya and more. It was as refreshing as it sounds. Tom Yum soup is a must-try there - it's light and full of flavours. You must not finish appetisers without tasting Caramelised Crispy Prawns and Chicken DimSum, but if you are a vegetarian, Battered Avocado Tacos is a great option. Crispy tacos filled with creamy avocado delight will win your heart instantly.











Promoted

Moving on to the main course, I made just the right choice of having Steam Fish with Black Bean and Coriander Sauce served with Steamed Jasmine Rice. Giving the sweet ending to my meal, Coconut Cream Brulee was one of the best desserts I've ever had. Tick-mark this in your Dessert bucket list whenever you go to Bo-Tai Switch.







What: Bo-Tai Switch

When: 6.30 pm - 1.00 am

Where: Shangri- La Eros Hotel, Ashoka Road, Janpath, Connaught Place, New Delhi









