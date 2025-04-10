The name takes a few twists of the tongue to get right. It's almost like the innovative menu that is full of delicious twists. If this was a speakeasy, we'd be tempted to use CAJSA as the secret password to gain entry into ITC Hotels' newest restaurant. Of course, you'd have to get the pronunciation right. CAJSA (pronounced as Kazza) is the Greek word for 'Pure' and according to ITC Hotels, represents the ethos of simplicity. It's essentially global flavours with a twist.

Stays on course

The parallels with Avartana are not difficult to miss. That restaurant began its journey in ITC Grand Chola, Chennai in 2017 with a bold new vision for Southern Indian cuisine. Almost eight years later, it's won heaps of awards and accolades and has expanded its footprint to include five marquee ITC hotels. CAJSA follows the same approach of tasting menus with a choice of seven, nine and eleven-course menus that range from Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500. The pricing is a clear indication that CAJSA is competing with Bengaluru's ever expanding list of top notch standalone restaurants that appeal to the city's gourmands and Gen Z alike.

Photo Credit: ITC Gardenia



Minimalist vibe

CAJSA opts for a minimalist ambience. It's mostly pristine white with carefully chosen artworks providing the only splashes of colour. It's almost designed so that you focus on the large live kitchen where a young culinary team led by Chef Shubham Sharma works their magic. A small bar is tucked away in a corner of the restaurant and focuses on CAJSA's list of seven signature cocktails. We'd recommend the Eastern Old Fashioned that combines wasabi oil, ume plums and whisky with a citrus foam done absolutely right. If you're a fan of smooth Speyside-style malts, do check out the Caribbean Empress that blends Glenlivet's Caribbean Reserve (aged in Rum casks) with coconut, vanilla bourbon and pear chips with a smoky finish.

A fascinating culinary detour

Anuj Sood, the Executive Chef of ITC Gardenia began with a simple brief to create a global dining experience. He worked with a team of chefs from Gardenia and Manisha Bhasin, the Corporate Executive Chief of ITC hotels to fashion the culinary template for CAJSA. It's no coincidence that Anuj (Just like Chef Ajit Bangera who was part of the launch team of Avartana, ITC Grand Chola) honed his skills in Melbourne, one of the world's most exciting and inclusive food capitals of the world.

Lobster Lux

Photo Credit: ITC Gardenia

Flavour bombs all the way

Chef Shubham is particularly excited about CAJSA's Hickory smoked farm-raised chicken,

smoked with hickory wood and layered in Bearnaise sauce. This one will certainly play out well on your Instagram Feed with all the accompanying theatrics. The other favourite of the culinary team is the Lobster Lux that seeks inspiration from the traditional preparation of the classic French Lobster Thermidor. But it's the choice of local ingredients like Lobster from Kerala, kasundi sauce and an edible gold leaf finish that sets this apart. Our pick however is the potted mushroom pate. This was the first course of the day and set the tone for our CAJSA journey with umami overtones. Our nine-course option included two dessert options including Go Bananas that pays tribute to Bengaluru's very own yellaki banana and is served with a decadent miso caramel ice cream.

Potted mushroom pate

Photo Credit: ITC Gardenia

Will travel for food

After Avartana in ITC Grand Chola in Chennai, Yi Jing in ITC Kohenur in Hyderabad that pushed ITC Hotels' bold new vision for Chinese cuisine, CAJSA becomes the third restaurant brand to emerge from its luxury hotels in South India. While the classic ITC brands like Dum Pukht or Dakshin were built around a strong adherence to classic traditions and recipes, CAJSA is clearly a brand with a 2020s vision including sustainable ingredients, a tribute to the new age of well-heeled Indians who will travel for food. If you're in Bengaluru, you only have to travel as far as ITC Gardenia.





CAJSA is at ITC Gardenia and is open for dinner (7:00 to 11:30 pm).