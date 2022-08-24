Indian cuisine is a vast amalgamation of culinary influences and traditions from all the different regions of the country. It offers food for every palate that ranges from bold and rich North Indian cuisine to light yet fulfilling South Indian cuisine. Every single region has its unique dishes and one such region that boasts of royal tradition and rich culture through its food is the Rajasthani cuisine. Known for its extensive culinary offerings, Rajasthani cuisine has become a favourite among foodies over the years.

So, keeping up with the huge popularity of the Rajasthani cuisine, Crowne Plaza Mayur Vihar has brought the royal flavours of Rajasthan to Delhi NCR with a 10-day food festival offering the best of the state's culinary heritage. Inspired by the royal kitchens of the region, the 'Royal Flavours of Rajasthan' food festival was curated by Chef Ram Prasad Gurjar. The food festival is a celebration of all things Rajasthani as the restaurant is adorned in traditional décor, complete with vibrant umbrellas and servers in traditional padgi. The Rajasthani fervour is further enhanced with traditional folk music, puppet shows and folk dance.

The specially curated menu features traditional Rajasthani dishes like Dal Baati Churma, Laal Maas, Murgh Shekawati, Mutton Banjara, Junglee Maas, Gutta Pulao, Gulab Jamun Ki Subzi, Paneer Papad, Malai Ghewar and more. The first dish that marked our Rajasthani culinary journey was Dal Baati Churma. The crispy Masala Baati topped with Malai Mogar Dal along with Mirchi Ka Kuta, Lehsun Ki Chutney, Gulab Churma- was the perfect start to the main course. Some of our favourite dishes from the main course were Murgh Shekawati, Mutton Banjara, Gutta Pulao and Gulab Jamun Ki Subzi. With the right amount of spices and rich gravy - Mutton Banjara was absolutely sinful. We recommend having the dish with freshly made garma garam Makki Ki Roti. Crispy kachori drizzled with sweet and tangy chutneys is a must-try if you are a chaat-lover.

We ended our royal feasts on a sweet note with some delicious desserts like Malai Ghewar, Paneer Jalebi and Besan Ke Ladoo. With dollops of creamy and luscious malai, the Ghewar was top notch and sweet lovers should absolutely try this.





If you are in Delhi NCR and love indulging in traditional cuisines, then you should visit this food festival. We promise the wide Rajasthani culinary offerings won't disappoint you.