Gurgaon is brimming with fine dining destinations, but every so often, a culinary experience truly leaves an impression. Recently, I had the opportunity to explore the new menu at Diya at The Leela Ambience Gurugram Hotel and Residences, a restaurant celebrated for its rich North Indian and Mughlai repertoire. Curated under the guidance of Executive Chef Abhishek Gupta and Indian Master Chef Bobby Jaiswal, the refreshed menu reflects influences from Northwest Frontier cuisine while still retaining Diya's much-loved signature dishes. This careful blend of tradition and innovation was evident throughout the meal, offering a journey that was both rooted and refreshingly elevated.





My culinary journey began with an array of beautifully plated kebab platters. Thoughtfully designed to showcase both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options, the platters were a perfect start to our evening.





Among the vegetarian starters, the Dahi Ke Kebab set a high bar: crispy, golden-fried yogurt croquettes paired with a smoked tomato chutney made in mustard oil. The chutney's boldness complemented the creamy interior of the kebab, making each bite pop with contrast. The Tandoori Malai Broccoli, marinated in black pepper, cream cheese, and cashew paste, was tender and smoky from the charcoal oven, succulent to the core. The Paneer Angara was unapologetically bold, with its red chilli and hung curd marinade giving the cottage cheese a hearty, spicy profile. Another surprise winner was the Subz-E-Shami, a patty of vegetables, chickpeas, and lentils that had an almost meaty bite and a generous dose of traditional spices.

Photo Credit: Nikita Nikhil

The non-vegetarian platter took things a notch higher. The Tandoori Mahi Tikka, made with river sole marinated in mustard oil and yellow chilli powder, was flaky and full of flavor. The Murgh Malai Tikka, with its lime juice and cream cheese marinade, was tender and subtly sweet with cardamom-laced notes. The Mutton Seekh Kebab hit all the right spots, juicy, spiced just enough, and immensely satisfying. The Tandoori Ajwaini Jhinga, tiger prawns marinated in carom seeds and hung curd, were cooked to perfection, each bite smoky, succulent, and absolutely addictive. And then came the Gosht Galawati Kebab, served with an ulta tawa paratha. A Lucknowi delicacy, this one melted in the mouth, layered with spices that spoke of slow cooking and culinary patience.

Photo Credit: Nikita Nikhil

For the main course, we moved on to Jhinga Masala, a dish of Cochin bay prawns cooked in a flavorful onion-tomato masala. The Lahori Namkeen Boti, a slow-cooked lamb stew spiced with whole garam masalas, was hearty and rich, a dish that immediately transported me to old-school Punjabi kitchens. The Paneer Khurchan, with its semi-dry bell pepper and makhani gravy combo, was luxurious and well-balanced, while the Dum Aloo Kashmiri, made with deep-fried potatoes and a yogurt-based chilli paste, offered a welcome contrast with its unique spice profile.

Photo Credit: Nikita Nikhil

We paired these with soft, fermented khameeri rotis and saffron khameeris, both fluffy and flavorful, perfect for scooping up the gravies. A portion of fragrant Kabuli Pulao, speckled with nuts and sweet undertones, rounded out the meal.





To finish, a quartet of homemade ice creams - Pan, Mango, Coconut, and Malai - served as delightful palate cleansers. Each was creamy and distinct. The pan was sharp and refreshing, the mango tropical and smooth, the coconut evoked a beachside breeze, and the malai was indulgent in the best way possible.

Photo Credit: Nikita Nikhil

All in all, my experience at Diya was one of warmth, detail, and flavor. From a lip-smacking menu to the seamless hospitality, it was an evening that celebrated Indian cuisine in all its richness and finesse.