Let's admit, there's something about rice that never makes it mundane or boring. In fact, it is immensely versatile and has various recipes to its credits. From the desi biryanis and pulaos to the exotic risottos - there's a long list of rice-based recipes that are simply irresistible. Hence, rice and rice-based dishes make a staple in various food cultures across the world. And we love trying each of them. If you too have a thing for rice, then you surely know how comforting risottos and paellas are. While the Italian risottos melt our hearts with its cheesy, gooey goodness, paellas from Spain provide a burst of flavours to our palate.

To satiate our cravings for these wholesome European delicacies, we recently visited Trident, Gurgaon's all-day restaurant Cilantro, which is celebrating Paella & Risotto Food Festival from March 19th to March 27th. Specially curated by Executive Chef Arun Mathur, this festival offers a wide variety of paellas and risottos that are prepared keeping the authenticity of the flavours in mind.

Entering the restaurant, we were welcomed with an avocado mousse with fresh truffle slice and truffle sea salt as amuse bouche. It melted in our mouth in no time, setting the tone for the day. Before jumping straight into the paellas and risottos, we thought of starting the meal with some soups and salads. We ordered buratta that included maple glazed peach and salted-caramelised supersedes. The milky, buttery flavour of buratta with sweet peach and salted seeds offered a burst of flavours to our palate. Then we had a 5 grain green vegetable broth, which was everything healthy and comforting.

In Picture: Buratta with maple glazed peach, salted caramelised superseeds

Finally, we headed towards the showstopper and ordered popular Paella Valencia and Seafood Risotto. Paella Valencia is basically spicy and flavourful Paella made with chicken, chorizo and seafood. It came with a slice of Spanish lemon, garlic aioli dip, crusty bread and some tossed salad by the side. The risotto, on the other hand, including mascarpone, scampi and had a dash of lemon to elevate the flavours. Although we had one dish from each section (paella and risotto), the festival includes a variety of veg and non-veg paellas and risottos to satisfy every palate. The fulfilling meal ended with a yummy bowl of baked yogurt, with almond crumble and some fresh berries on the top. What impressed us the most is the authenticity and hygiene that the hotel is maintaining to offer the guests a delicious and safe meal experience.

In Picture: Paella Valencia and Seafood Risotto

We suggest, take a break from the stressful weekday and drive in to Trident, Gurgaon to enjoy a lavish meal. It might just help you beat the weekday blues.

What: Paella & Risotto Food Festival

Where: 443, Udyog Vihar Phase V, Phase V, Udyog Vihar, Sector 19, Gurugram, Haryana 122008

Price: INR 3000 for two (approx.)