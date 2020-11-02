Punjab Grill's Latest Food Festival Is A Tribute To Kebabs From Around The World

Kebabs are a hit with everyone

'Dilli ki sardi and hot kebabs', we doubt if there is any better combination that we can think of right now, especially after our recent visit at the Punjab Grill, that is hosting a special food festival, 'Kebab Di Kahaniya'. As you must have guessed, 'Kebab di Kahaniya' is all about the kebabs and their chronicles. A delicious departure from the usual suspects (Read: Seekh kebabs and Galawti), the festival featured adaptations of classic kebabs from India, Pakistan and Turkey. Chef Parul Thapar, who worked closely with executive chef Sareen Madhiyan on the menu, acquainted us with the role of spices, tenderising agents and choice of meat in recreating these kebabs. "All the masalas were made from scratch, in-house, the old fashioned way, and that has really enhanced the flavour of our kebabs," she said.





The special menu comprised an interesting mix of kebabs, some bone-less, some indulgent, some chewy and some soft. We started out with the dhaga kebab, a Pakistani delicacy that looks very much like seekh kebabs but is secured on skewers using a 'dhaga' or thread since it is so soft and oozing with spices. We then proceeded to the Haldighati kebab, that had more of a tikka-like appeal. The pronounced flavour of turmeric and tomato is unmissable, it could be slightly hot for those with low spice-tolerance. Next on our table was the 'Mahi Kebab-The Mughal Feast', the river sole with bones removed. This delicate kebab just melts in your mouth. The Peshawari Chapli kebab and the Kashmiri Tabak Maaz (fried lamb) are sumptuous, spicy and scream decadence. The Karachi chargha kebab, that looks much like our tandoori chicken is stunningly favoured with finger-licking spices and smokiness.

What: 'Kebab di Kahaniya' by Punjab Grill

Where: Across Delhi-NCR outlets of Punjab Grill

When: October 26 - November 15, 2020

Time: 12.00 noon - 12.00 am

Price for 2: INR 1600++







