Hot and flavourful dimsums, crispy prawn tempura and more - the very thought of these yummy dishes make us slurp instantly. Don't they? Over the past few years Asian cuisine has garnered a huge fanbase with its extensive range and unique flavours. If you look around, today you will find a number of Asian restaurants in almost every Indian city - each impressing its patrons with some delicious dishes. One such restaurant we recently visited was Kiko-Ba, in New Delhi. Situated in the Vasant Lok Market area, this restaurant offers a contemporary take on the classic Asian delicacies. Sounds interesting, isn't it?

Ambience:

On a lazy Sunday evening, we planned to experience the modern Asian cuisine at Kiko-ba. The very first thing that impressed us in the restaurant was its soothing and calm ambience. Subtle beige colour palatae, minimalist interior, sliding glass doors and dim yellow lights - the restaurant has it all for a cozy and perfect date night.

Foods And Drinks:

We planned to start the evening with some refreshing cocktail and ordered for their signature one - Moosh. Gin, infused with elderflower syrup, orange and saffron marmalade, the drink was just perfect to set the tone for the night. Alongside, we enjoyed some Cold Japanese Soba Salad and Japanese Style Tuna Pizza. While the salad - including buckwheat noodles and salmon - had a soothing taste, the pizza defined everything flavourful. Thin crust pizza base, topped with Japanese tuna, truffle mayo, jalapeno, edible flowers and caviar, it provided a burst of flavours to our palate.





We then moved on to enjoy some butter garlic prawns and dimsums. Besides the regular ones, what we enjoyed the most was prawn curry dimsum. Soft prawn dimsums, dunked in coconut milk curry, it defined indulgence.







Then came in some classic robatta grills - Japanese-style grilled egg-plant, grilled king oyster mushroom and pork ribs - each of which were aromatic and flavourful to the core.







After these amazing starters, it was time to order some main course. And the extensive options left us confused for quite some time. However, we zeroed down to clay pot exotic mushrooms and prawn-egg fried rice (made with sticky rice). The food was fresh, delicious and portions were quite satisfying.





As you know, no lavish meal is complete without some dessert. Keeping up with the tradition, we ordered a toffee pudding, topped with caramel sauce and dollop of vanilla ice cream. And we called the night on a happy and indulgent note.





If you too are planning for a cozy dinner date with your friend, family or the special one, we suggest Kiko-ba is the place to visit.





Where: 62, Basant Lok, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, Delhi 110057





Price: 1500 INR- 2000 INR (approx) for two



