It won't be an exaggeration to say that over the years, Italian cuisine - especially pizza and pasta - has become an intrinsic part of Indian food habit. So much so that you will find a pasta bar and pizza joint at every nook and corner of the country - with of course, a desi touch to it. While a butter chicken pasta or a chicken tikka pizza define comfort for many of us, it also can't be denied that people are getting more and more interested in trying the authentic Italian meals too. Today, people go beyond pizzas and pastas and indulge in Italian food that was not much explored until now. During our search for one such Italian food joints in Kolkata, we came across this warm and cozy restaurant - Veneto. Named after a popular region in Italy (Venice is the regional capital of Veneto), this restaurant offers authentic Italian dishes and a great ambience to its patrons. Hence we decided to explore the restaurant on a fine Sunday.





As mentioned earlier, on a fine Sunday we visited the very crowded South City Mall in Kolkata, where Veneto has opened its 56-seater outlet. After waiting for almost half-an-hour, we got a place for two inside the restaurant. The very first impression upon entering the space was - it is chic, classic and offers a perfect semi-formal dining experience. What added on to the ambience was the Parisian architecture and the golden archangels hanging from the ceiling. Moving on, the colour scheme (a balance of white, turquoise, yellow and golden) of the space offered a vibrant vibe that made us yet more intrigued to try out the food. Oh yes, how can we forget the bar! Veneto, Kolkata also impressed us with a modern bar set up with some of the finest wine, gins and cocktail collection.







We started off with a light and refreshing cocktail that not only looked pretty purple, but was also all summery. Named Fairy Fizz, it is a gin-based cocktail prepared by infusing blue pea, elder flower, citrus juice and tonic water. We also got classic sangria alongside. With this, we finally started off our full-course Italian meal experience. As per owner Vanita Bajoria, "Veneto offers meals inspired by the authentic Italian foods from the streets."





Keeping up with the tradition, we commenced the experience with a mushroom soup (Zuppa di Funghi), a Veneto ceaser salad and a classic parma ham and burrata salad. We must say, the greens (in the salad) were fresh and oh-so-crunchy, setting a high expectation for the dishes to come. We enjoyed the parma ham too - in fact, it is a must try! Then came in the starters - fried calamari, arancini and classic bruschetta, topped with pesto and garlic spread and cherry tomato and basil toppings. Each of these starters were simple, comforting and easy on palate - recommended for the ones who like to keep their palate simple and uncomplicated.





Then came in classic pizzas and pastas for the main course. We were impressed by Italian-style hand-stretched base (here, they replace regular base with sour dough) and perfect al-dante (of the pasta). We went for the classic funghi pizza and penne pasta tossed in pesto sauce. While the pizza with Roma tomato base impressed us to the core, it seems the pasta (especially the sauce) has rooms for improvement. However, we can't deny that the texture of the pasta was on point!











Finally, after a loaded and satisfying meal, we called it an end with tiramisu for dessert. Claimed to be one of the best tiramisus in the city, it strikes a perfect balance between coffee and mascarpone cheese. While it is too early to say if this tiramisu is the best (or one of the bests) in town, but of course, it is worth giving a try - and we highly recommend you to do so.





To sum up the experience, we can say - Veneto, Kolkata is just the place you want to visit with friends and family for good food, drinks and a beautiful ambience.





Where: 4th floor at South City Mall, Prince Anwar Shah Road





Cost for two: Rs 1500 to Rs 1800 (without alcohol)