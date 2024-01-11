What do we need for a good night out - good food, good music and great ambience? In the bustling heart of Malviya Nagar, The Piano Man (TPM) has opened its grandest venture yet that promises a gastronomic journey like no other. The 8,500-square-foot venue at The Eldeco Center, seamlessly blends vintage aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. As the capital's go-to destination for jazz enthusiasts, everyday live music, and entertainment, TPM's latest establishment promises an unforgettable experience for culture and food lovers in Delhi. My curiosity took me there to experience the new outlet and it turned out to be a pleasant evening.





The moment you step into The Piano Man New Delhi, you're greeted by a captivating fusion of design and technology. The venue boasts vintage interiors, state-of-the-art production equipment, and advanced professional audio systems, ensuring a feast for the senses. With a seating capacity of over 300 guests, the strategic design draws inspiration from Gothic cathedrals, providing optimal arrangements for an unobstructed view of live performances on the stage-the beating heart of The Piano Man experience.





Beyond its musical prowess, TPM is expanding its horizons to include various forms of performance art, from stand-up comedy to theatre and talk shows. This new endeavour transforms The Piano Man into a cultural hub where patrons can immerse themselves in a variety of artistic expressions.

My Culinary Journey At The Piano Man:





The culinary journey at The Piano Man New Delhi is as enchanting as the music. Chef Manoj Pandey has curated an Indo Fusion menu that pays homage to Eurasian roots while embracing the diverse flavours and ingredients that India has to offer.





To start my gastronomic adventure, I opted for the global golgappas with a modern twist, served alongside refreshing green apple cider. While I'm a fan of the traditional street-style golgappa, this contemporary version proved just as delightful and creamy.

Pairing my starters with a warm mulled wine set the perfect tone for the evening, harmonizing seamlessly with the uplifting live music of the Jazz band. The beats echoed through the venue, creating an atmosphere that was both lively and invigorating.





The culinary highlight of the evening was the Risotto Tacos, a harmonious blend of Mexican and Italian cuisines resulting in a flavour explosion. Though a bit challenging to eat due to its soft texture, the flavours more than made up for the initial struggle. The Koliwada Prawns lived up to my expectations with impeccable cooking and spot-on flavours, while the Phuket Fish stole the spotlight with its delectable garlic pepper sauce.

The Grilled Jerk Chicken, though good, could have been juicier for a more satisfying experience. However, the Vegetables Peri Peri pizza saved the day with its wood-fired crust-airy, puffy, smoky, and irresistibly soft.

No meal is complete without dessert, and the delightful fried ice cream topped with chocolate sauce and nuts gave a crunchy sweet ending to my meal, leaving both my heart and stomach full.

I left The Piano Man New Delhi with the echoes of the great music lingering in my ears for a long time. I would definitely go back for another culinary and musical adventure.

