If you often dream of indulging in tall burgers with meanest patties, slathered over with tingling sauces, smears and veggies- then you are not alone. There is no dearth of burger lovers in the city, but places to satisfy, our most decadent burger cravings, are shockingly few in number. Aku's The Brrgrr co. is filling in the void, one smashing burger at a time. Moreover, they also have a number of slick sides like mac and cheese in truffle oil, parmesan fries, chicken nuggets and onion rings that truly made our meal experience all the more memorable.

(Also Read: Lazeez Affaire's Selection Of Indian And Asian Delicacies Promises Wholesome Experience )



You can have your burgers ready-made, or order in the DIY kits and build it at home as per your liking. From there outlet in Defence Colony, we ordered;

The bold bingo burger

It is made with freshly minced lamb patty, jalapeno spread, cheese blend, lettuce and grilled pineapple that adds a nice tinge of sweet and a bit of lightness to the otherwise dense burger .

The Grilled chicken and bun

An interesting burger that replaces your patty with a piece of grilled paprika chicken breast, to spruce things further there is natural cheese blend, jalapeno spread and lettuce. Simple and satiating.

(Also Read: Dragonfly's New Menu Got A Desi Upgrade, Here's Everything We Tried)



The beetburg

This is ideal for both non-meat eaters and meat-eaters for its perfectly balanced flavour. The beautiful pink patty made with beetroot is aptly complimented with carrot beetroot slaw, spicy moricha mayonnaise, cheese and lettuce.



The bogart

Comprises freshly minced lamb patty, grilled pineapple, jalapeno spread, cheese blend and lettuce. To put it simply, it is the lamb version of the Bold Bingo burger and makes for a wholesome fare.



We also ordered the Chick and chucky

Grilled chicken breast, bacon, fried egg , caramelized onions, jalapeno spread, cheese blend and lettuce make this burger one of the most loaded on Aku's menu. Worth a try.



Next we tried the Chalapeno

If you love a bit of tangy with spicy, you will enjoy this delish burger made with freshly grilled paprika chiken breast with colourful and crunchy peppers, jalapeno and jalapeno spread, natural cheese blend and lettuce.



Crunchill burger

With crispy fried chicken, fresh tomatoes and lettuce come closest to burgers you have tried at popular QSR chains, but just when you begin to write it off the fiery moricha sauce comes and saves the day.



Where: Aku's The Brrgrr Co. Shop 47, Defence Colony, Ground Floor, Main Market

Or

Aku's The Brrgrr Co. DLF Cyber City.

Cost for two: INR 700