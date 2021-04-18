Malcha Marg Market has been a favourite among Delhiites and expats with fine taste since a while now. The quiet calm of this market is infectious, and the spacious restaurants are a diner's dream come true. The market houses many legendary restaurants- and standing tall among its popular peers is the 'Lazeez Affaire', which also has its bustling twin situated in the heart of Delhi, Connaught Place. Lazeez Affaire, Malcha Marg is imbued with all things fine and exquisite. Spread across two floors, much of Lazeez Affaire's appeal lies in its charming decor (think: chic chandeliers, crispy white linens, tall windows and an immaculately inviting seating.)

(Also Read: Dragonfly's New Menu Got A Desi Upgrade, Here's Everything We Tried

Moving on to its impressively wide food and drinks menu, the chicken barra kebabs, the mutton galouti served atop a tiny paratha and the kurkure mushroom prove to be a very impressive start. The quality of ingredients, the fine texture and the rich interplay of traditional Indian flavours are truly commendable. Soon after our whiff with the Mughlai and North Indian specialties, we tried our hands on the Asian fare of the restaurant. First up were the spicy, chicken dumplings. The thin casing and generous filling hits the spot. We also enjoyed the Thai Spring rolls, the thin and crispy fried rolls come with mildly-spiced chicken filling alongside a sweet and chili sauce. We then moved on to the butter chilli garlic prawns, the semi-dry preparation is made by tossing large-sized tiger prawns in a scintillating sauce that is adequately chilli for a typical desi palate, even though the butter adds its own mellowness to the preparation.

(Also Read: Indian Vegetarian Classics Get Contemporary Spin In Sattvik's New Menu

For mains, we stuck to classics and didn't regret. On our table was a fine portion of chicken Hyderabadi biryani and some mutton koftas. The koftas came with a chilli, tomato-based gracy. The koftas or the lamb balls were tight enough to hold its shape, but once you bite into them you would be surprised by the softness of keema.

Cost for Two: Rs 2600/- plus taxes (without alcohol)



Address: Malcha Marg, Chanakyapuri, New Delhi

