Delhi's culinary scene has a new entrant - Akra. Nestled in the heart of the city, Lajpat Nagar, Akra blends modern elegance with a dash of nature - a fusion of chic and cosy. As I stepped into the restaurant, I was taken in by a kaleidoscope of colours. The establishment's name, "Akra," is derived from the Marathi word for "number 11," which reflects the restaurant's mission to revolutionise the dining and entertainment experience, embracing people from all walks of life and ages.





The 2-floor restaurant has a spacious indoor seating area, designed to accommodate a large group for all kinds of events. However, it was the terrace area that I loved. Adorned with vibrant, spunky furniture and cosy cabanas, the terrace exuded a modernistic charm. I opted for a snug spot under a cabana as I embarked on my gastronomic adventure.





The huge bar on the terrace was lined up with a range of spirits. The Tommy's Margarita, a refreshing concoction of tequila complemented by zesty lemon and sweet agave, gave the perfect start to the evening. Equally delightful was the Floral Taste Buds, a captivating blend of vodka infused with hibiscus, lavender, star anise, and chamomile tea, resulting in a riot of exquisite flavours. The Rejuvenating Potion, a tequila-based cocktail lived up to its name and provided a rejuvenating burst of tasteful goodness.

The food didn't disappoint either. I highly recommend trying Thai-style Spicy Poached Wonton. The tom yum broth had eclectic Thai flavours and the wontons were steamed to perfection and melted in the mouth with its font of juiciness. The bowl was wiped clean within minutes.

Next, I tried Chipotle & Basil Malai Chicken Tikkka which wasn't bad but not great either. I wished the chicken was more succulent with a better combination of flavours that complemented each other. Nevertheless, the Greek Pizza worked up my appetite again with the freshness of arugula and creaminess of mozzarella along with feta cheese, veggies and tomatoes. But the best was yet to come.

A simple dish like Penne Arabiata turned out to be so special that it made for the best dish of the meal. The pasta had just the right amount of cheese, spices and tanginess from the sauce. I will definitely order it again on my next visit.

Akra can be a good spot for a fun outing with friends in a lively setting. The drinks are great and the food is decent enough to not make you regret your visit.





What: Akra

Where: Lajpat Nagar-3

When: 12 noon - 12 midnight

Cost: INR 1500 for two (approx.)

