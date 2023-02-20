Delicious food is enough to change anyone's mood, and if you live in Delhi, dishes like Dal Makhani, Butter Chicken and Kadhai Paneer are sure to impress you. Apart from these, there are many such dishes which make our mouths water just by thinking about them. Are you also among those people who are fond of North Indian food and are often looking for the best North Indian restaurants, where you can get excellent North Indian food? Here, we are going to share our experience at the best restaurant where you can go and enjoy delicious North Indian food.





We reviewed Punjabi By Nature, a restaurant that serves delicious North Indian food. The ambience of the restaurant is very nice, and the dim lighting creates a beautiful environment. The restaurant serves a large variety of appetizers in both vegetarian and non-veg dishes. There are also different types of mocktails to be found here.

We started with some mouth-watering North Indian starters. We tried dahi kebabs, Mutton Galouti Kebab, Mutton Keema Pao and the famous palak patta chaat. The Galouti Kebab was tender and melted in our mouths the moment we took a bite! The Palak patta Chaat was very crispy, every bite had a nice crunch and we found a perfect balance of spices. After this, we had Dahi Kebabs which were very soft. Another non-veg dish, Keema Pao was also very tasty. There was keema made with mild spices which were paired with pao.

If we're talking about mocktails, the very, very citrus was a refreshing drink which is made of blueberries. As a dal makhani fan, I was highly impressed by their creamy and classic dal makhani. We paired dal with matar cheese kulcha & Tandoori Roti. Murgh makhani tasty dish If you are someone who prefers mellow spice, then this is the right choice.





The staff's recommendation - kesar phirni was super tasty. We finished our food with this delicious dessert. Overall, I had a wonderful time at Punjabi by Nature. The North Indian restaurant is excellent for you and your family to enjoy North Indian food within the city. My personal favourites from the menu were the palak patta chaat, Galouti kebab and the Mutton keema Pao.

Where: Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj, Delhi





Cost for two: 3000