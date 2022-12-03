Punjab, also known as the "land of five rivers," is unquestionably one of India's most popular states, and for good reason. One can find everything here, from stunning, verdant landscapes to a rich heritage, culture, and mouthwatering Punjabi cuisine. Speaking of Punjabi food, it has become incredibly popular all over the world. A Punjabi food festival was held from November 15 to November 26 at Dhaba By The Claridges in New Delhi, bringing the flavours of Punjab to the nation's capital .Chef Harangad Singh personally curated the menu. In order to honour the history of his homeland, this a la carte menu was created.

From tikkas and kebabs to more decadent dishes like Peshawari Meat Curry, Jalandhari Raan, Patiala Shahi Bhuna Murgh, and Amritsari Kulche Choley, the a-la-carte menu offers his signature dishes that combine aromatic spices with the richness of flavour. The menu also includes some of the best desserts from Punjab, including Gajrela, Dry Fruit Kheer, and Atte Ka Halwa.

We started off our tasting session with Patiala Shahi Bhuna Murgh and lamb chops. These artistic culinary creations filled the table with aromas and mouth watering flavours. Therefore, it was a great beginning. Bhuna murgh (Roasted chicken) was juicy and laden with bold Punjabi flavours. After we finished the appetisers, the chef served us saag meat, dal makhani, matthi kulcha, and garlic naan. We won't soon forget how delicious everything was. Perfectly spiced and utterly decadent. Beverages, including virgin mojitos and peach iced tea, perfectly complemented the meals.

To finish off the lavish meal, we were served atta ka halwa and kheer. These desserts perfectly satisfied our craving for traditional Punjabi desserts, which are always a treat for the taste buds.

What: Punjabi Food Festival

Where: Dhaba By Claridges

Cost For Two: INR 3000 (Approx)