If you love duck on your plate, we are sure you are you'd be picky about where you eat it. Thank us because we found the perfect place for you! It was almost weekend and the wintery afternoon at the Spice Route turned into a memorable tete-a-tete in the company of food connoisseurs and writers alike with the first-ever 'Duck Tasting' menu by Chef Veena Arora- Chef De Cuisine at The Spice Route with U.S. Poultry. Curated with the finest U.S duck in association with USAPEEC (U.S. Poultry & Egg Export Council)and the freshest herbs and ingredients, the menu dives deep into the flavours of Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Kerala and Sri Lanka.





Each recipe discovers the finer nuances of regional flavours to bring only the exquisite culinary preparations at the restaurant, from 3rd-17th December 2021.

The menu offers CHEF'S SPECIAL (roasted duck and fresh vegetables wrapped in Vietnamese rice sheets) MEE PED YANG (Thai rice vermicelli noodles stir fried with roasted duck), KAENG PHED PED YANG (roasted Duck, Rambutan, cherry tomatoes simmered in Thai red curry) DUCK THEL DALA (roasted duck stir fried with Worcester sauce, tomato with bell peppers Sri Lankan style), DUCK RENDANG (roasted duck in Malaysian curry) and many more satiating recipes.

The expanse of flavors and textures that different regions in South East Asia have to offer is immense, which is what the Duck tasting is attempting to showcase - the diversity in native cuisine. Amidst the endlessly appetising fare, laughter and conversations, Chef Arora also conducted a live cookout of Yum Ped Yang-Thai Spicy roasted U.S. Duck Salad, in her signature style to conclude the afternoon.





What: Duck Tasting

Where: The Spice Route, The Imperial Hotel, CP, Delhi

When: 3rd-17th December 2021, 12:30-2:45pm | 7:00pm-10:45pm | For table reservations, call 41116605

Meal for two: INR 10000+ taxes, without alcohol





