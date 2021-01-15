Finest Desserts At Doorstep: All You Need To Know About Miel, QLA's Delivery Menu

The capital is brimming with state-of-art patisserie and boulangeries. Every story promises to offer something new, yet we all know where the novelty ends and the 'formulaic' preparations begin. If you have also started to feel that patisseries around you are offering just another chocolate version of the same dessert you tried out a few months ago, perhaps you could give a chance to Meil. The cute patisserie located at the QLA overlooking the great Qutub Minar, has started delivering its delicate desserts across Delhi-NCR. Scoring high on concept and quality, these desserts do manage to make a long-lasting impression. Here's all that we tried.





We started off with the salted caramel eclair. The oblong, home-made choux vanilla pastry was oozing with flavour. The salted caramel cream filling with a hint of Himalayan salt, makes this dessert well-balanced. Finished with a glaze of salted caramel, it is a delight to look at too.





The chocolate travel cake bar has to be our favourite, simply because we never thought that so much could be packed in such a slender-looking bar. A treat for all chocolate lovers, the bar comes with a crusty chocolate exterior. Inside you will find a moist, rich chocolate cake with a milk chocolate ganache and a centre-filling of marmalade.







The chocolate truffles, are dainty, fudgy and dusted off with cocoa. One is loaded enough, but you know you are not stopping at one (it's okay, we tucked in three. )

Now on to another highlight of this little bakery, the red velvet and the chocolate chip cookies! The genenerously-sized cookies have indulgence written all over it. The red velvet cookies packages all the goodness of a red velvet pastry. The soft cookie, with a cream cheese centre is a winner. The classic chocolate chip cookies come with chunky dark chocolate bits, and quite a few of them. Impressed? So are we!





Where: Miel Patisserie, QLA

What: Miel Patisserie's Delivery Menu

Price For Two: INR 500

Contact: +918588838585







