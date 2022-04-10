There is a reason why Mexican food is fast catching up with the palate of Delhiites. This is one of the few international cuisines that explode with the spice level we all like. Plus a variety of flavours makes all the tacos, enchiladas, fajitas and more a delightful eat any time, any day. If you also love Mexican food and want to experience the joy of biting into authentic Mexican delights, we have the perfect place for you.





Miss Margarita, In GK-2, Delhi, is a Mexican Grill & Tequila Bar that will whet your craving for lip-smacking food that this restaurant boasts of. The lively ambience with vibrant, colourful decor will lift up your spirits the moment you'll enter.











I tried their menu starting with Chipotle & Feta Guacamole paired with crunchy chips. With heady Margaritas to accompany the snack, it was the perfect way to kick-start my meal. I also tried their Pulled Spiced Jackfruit Taco, topped with sour cream, black bean paste and jalapenos, and it was simply put, delicious. Tempura Yam & Black Bean Taco is another great vegetarian option. In non-veg section, Grilled Shrimp Taco is definitely a must-try.





And don't forget to end your meal with their Churros, which I thought, was one of the best I have ever tried.





What: Miss Margarita

Where: M-31, 1st Floor, GK II, New Delhi

When: 12 Noon - 1 AM

Cost: INR 1,200 for two (approx.)

