Pullman New Delhi Aerocity is hosting the Sri Lankan Food Festival from 18th to 27th November' 2022 at the Farmer's Basket. The 10-day festival will take place under the direction of renowned Chef- Anura Chandrasiri Lenora from Colombo, Sri Lanka. The specially curated Sri Lankan menu in association with Chef Anura includes signature dishes like Nigam Prawn, Trincomali Crab Curry, Fish Abul Thiyal and Wattalapam.





I was excited to visit and try the Sri Lankan foods, and I tried all of them! I started my meal with Wattaka Soup (pumpkin soup) and it was creamy, light and delicious. From the veg section, I tried Bonchi Malluwa (French Bean Curry), Elawalu Katlet (Vegetable cutlet), Kaha Bath (Yellow rice with sulatanas), Kaju Saha Karot Maluwa (Cashew and carrot curry) and Paripu Themparadu (Yellow lentil curry). I highly recommend the lentil curry, which was light, flavouful and was imbued with mild coconut flavour. French bean curry was also something unique and quite tasty. Vegetable cutlet was average but cashew and carrot curry was quite impressive. Pol Roti with Katta Sambol (coconut curry with sambal chilli sauce) is also something you should definitely try.

From the non-veg section, I first picked Isso Patties (Prawns parcels) and it was a delight. Soft parcels enclosing melt-in-mouth prawns stuffing was a great snack to pair with my meal. Malu Thelvinagiri (fish in white curry vinegar) was a creamy and luscious dish that I really liked.

Another interesting dish was Kottu Roti - roomali roti mixed with veggies/chicken curry and then scrambled before being served. While the vegetarian kottu roti didn't match up to my expectation, chicken kottu roti was super delicious.

Sri Lankan desserts are a must-try. Don't miss Bibikkan, Wattalapam (coconut jaggery pudding) and Kalu Dodol.

Speaking on the occasion, Chef Anura said, "From being the land of pristine beaches and aromatic teas to palatable curries and rice, Sri Lanka has always been rich in taste. The diverse nature of the Sri Lankan dishes lies in its colonised past and influence of various countries, showcasing a strong history and tradition at its core. I am excited to be a part of this festival which celebrates this very diversity and culture."

Chef Sandeep Kalra said, "We at Pullman New Delhi Aerocity always aim to bring delectable flavours from across the globe to our guests. By joining hands with Chef Anura, we are all set to bring the authentic palate of Sri Lankan cuisine and treat our guests to its splendour."





What: Sri Lankan Food Festival at Pullman

When - 18th to 27th November' 2022 [7 PM Onwards]

Where - Farmer's Basket, Pullman New Delhi Aerocity

Cost - INR 2150

