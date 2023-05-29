Unwind And Indulge: A Bar That Tickles Your Senses

Step into KHI KHI, Tarun Sibal's newest culinary adventure in Delhi's vibrant Basant Lok, and prepare for a whimsical journey of laughter, delectable Indian fare, and creative cocktails. This cheeky establishment, meaning "to giggle" in Hindi-Punjabi, aims to dazzle with its witty hospitality, gourmet plates, and a dash of irreverence.

Quirky Art, Vibrant Vibes: Enter A World Of Urban Charm

As you enter KHI KHI, be captivated by the vibrant wall art by design maestro Jayesh Sachdev of Quirk Box. The eclectic decor, comfortable seating, and warm lighting create an inviting ambience. The bar's well-stocked shelves and lively music elevate the mood, promising an unforgettable night of merriment.

Cocktails With A Twist: Liquid Tales Of Humor And Satire

Sibal's mixology prowess shines through the menu at KHI KHI. Each cocktail is a whimsical narrative, infused with dry humour and satire, playfully challenging the norms of bar culture. Sample the Dilli 6, a blend of thandai liqueur, mango shaved ice, and tequila, or savour A Gimlet Full of Flowers, Maybe the Whole Garden, a gin-based floral concoction accompanied by a tray of fresh blossoms. These innovative libations boast local and seasonal ingredients, providing a refreshing and balanced drinking experience.

Photo Credit: KHI KHI

Gourmet Casual: Gastronomic Delights By Chef Tarun Sibal

KHI KHI's culinary offerings are equally impressive, presenting gourmet casual dishes that reflect Sibal's culinary finesse and imagination. The menu, categorized into small, medium, and large plates, offers an array of options for every palate. Indulge in the Maalun Aloo Chaat, a crispy potato dish adorned with coriander and tamarind chutney pearls, yogurt caviar, and a German twist. Or dive into the Prawn Stuffed Chicken Wings, tantalizingly coated in momo-chutney for a crispy and succulent treat. The Salem Spice Pork Belly, glazed with a delightfully sweet and spicy finish, and the Tandoori Spiced Lobster, adorned with bisque mayo and fish roe, showcase the chef's ingenious touch. Don't miss the Cream and Onion Chicken Malai Tikka, a playful ode to Delhi's street food scene, featuring a homemade masala that incorporates Lays cream and onion chips. Each dish harmoniously complements the exceptional beverage selection.

Photo Credit: KHI KHI

Above 15: An Exclusive Haven For Discerning Tastes

For a more intimate and exclusive experience, venture into Above 15, a hidden gem within KHI KHI. With only 15 seats, this sanctuary offers rare and premium spirits, aged 15 years or equivalent, alongside curated snacks. Delight in the refined flavours and sophisticated ambience of this hidden oasis.

Beyond The Bar: A State Of Mind

KHI KHI is not just a bar; it's a portal to a unique state of mind. Here, laughter reverberates, worries dissipate, and connections are made over exceptional food and drinks. Experience the best of international bar culture infused with an Indian touch. Come, let the giggles ensue, and create unforgettable memories at KHI KHI.