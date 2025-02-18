If you are a foodie with a hunger to explore cuisines from around the world, Delhi-NCR is home to some incredible restaurants offering authentic global cuisine. One such wonderful restaurant I recently visited is Easy Tiger by Boraan, which brings the heart of Thai dining into a vibrant, modern space in Gurugram. From bold spices in their signature sauces to tropical fruits in refreshing drinks, dining at Easy Tiger is like taking a food route to Thailand.

Vibe And Ambience:

The restaurant, which opened its doors a couple of months back, is now already bustling with patrons. I went to Easy Tiger for a hearty Sunday lunch. The February weather was pleasant, and so was the welcoming staff and the warm interiors.





The furnishings featured a lot of light browns and earthy textures, using natural materials like wood. A touch of soft blues used in the plush seating added a chic vibe. A magnificent cane-crafted fish installation hung high from the roof, its intricate, handwoven design making it a stunning sight.

Food At Easy Tiger by Boraan:

The dishes featured bold, fresh Thai flavours with a contemporary twist. Here's everything I tried:





We were welcomed with a round of mocktails - the light and refreshing Emerald Sky with cucumber, mint, agave, super lime and soda; along with Kick Flip which, as the name suggests, came with a kick-flavour of guava juice, tabasco, and thai spice dust. Both drinks were unique and interesting.







I then started my meal with the Pomelo Yam Som-O salad. It has been undoubtedly one of the best salads I have ever had, with refreshing raspberry, toasted coconut, and fresh mint. I can eat this on repeat!

Next, we tried the Bangkok Fried Chicken which was served with a side of pineapple sticks, resembling the American classic French fries-burger combo. The taste of the chicken was rather mild, and the outer layer was not too crispy.

In vegetarian, we tried the Chinatown Chives Cake, which was cooked to perfection - a little crisp on the outside and soft and chewy inside.

My eye caught a remark on the menu that said, "Ask for Prik Nam Pla if you're a true Thai lover." I sure tried this sauce and enjoyed the combination of fish sauce, lime juice, and bright red Thai chillies. Another interesting spicy Thai sauce we tried is called Nam Phrik.

I am a big fan of baos and dumplings and couldn't leave without sampling some. We ordered the Boraan BBQ Pork Bao which was the softest and had a sweet, delicious flavour. I also tried the Chilli Basil Chicken Dumplings which had a fresh, generous and yummy filling.

An interesting mocktail I tried was called the Midnight Dragon with cranberry juice, mangosteen, makrut, super orange, palm sugar and ginger ale. The best part about this mocktail was the high, bubbly, spherical foam you had to sip through to get to your drink. Fun and fabulous to look at!

We also tried the Watermelon Sugar Thai mocktail which was made with fresh watermelon juice, melon chunks, kaffir lime and basil.

Exploring the menu, we tried the Manao Steamed Seabass. The fish was light, well-cooked and paired well with the fresh bok choy and a sweet and spicy broth.

We also ordered the Panang Curry with chicken - a type of red Thai curry that is thick, salty and sweet, with a zesty lime flavour. While I loved everything about the curry, I wasn't quite fond of the intense lime fragrance. We paired the curry with Steamed Jasmine Rice.

We ended our meal with Pandan Tres Leches for dessert. The light-green-toned cake was super soft and fresh with fragrant coconut creme and toasted almond flakes. A 10/10 indeed.

Fun, lively and full of heart, Easy Tiger by Boraan is a wonderful restaurant to try, especially for Thai food lovers in Delhi-NCR.





Where: Global Gateway Towers, Mehrauli-Gurgaon Rd, Sikanderpur, Sector 26, Gurugram, Haryana 122002