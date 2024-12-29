





As the temperatures drop and the air turns crisp, Mezze Mambo has embraced the season with its 'Sweater Weather' menu- a delightful collection of winter-inspired dishes designed to warm both the soul and the stomach. But the experience is not just about the food; it's a full sensory celebration. Upon entering Mezze Mambo, you're immediately struck by its vibrant, lively atmosphere. The two-story restaurant, with its sleek modern design and a striking silver globe centrepiece, creates a chic yet energetic vibe. A live DJ spins uplifting music that adds an electric, almost party-like atmosphere to the space- so much so that you might find yourself swaying to the beat between bites of your meal.





On a recent chilly evening, I had the pleasure of diving into this new winter offering, and I can confidently say it was the perfect antidote to the cold. The menu, full of hearty, warming dishes, pairs wonderfully with the buzzing energy of the venue, making it the ideal spot for both a cosy dinner and an unforgettable night out.

The meal began with two expertly crafted cocktails: the Mambo Picante, a spicy, smooth concoction made with Patron tequila, and the Something Fruity, a refreshing blend of Hendricks Gin and fruit notes. Both drinks were a lovely introduction to the evening- refreshing yet with enough warmth to complement the season.







For appetizers, the White Wine Garlic Prawns stole the show. Plump prawns bathed in a rich white wine and garlic sauce, punctuated by juicy cherry tomatoes, were so tantalizingly delicious that I almost considered ordering another round. Another standout starter was the Spicy Lamb Hummus-a perfect balance of creamy hummus and fiery lamb, served with soft, puffy pita bread. While the Pepperoni Hummus was also good, the lamb variant had a special kick that made it a memorable choice.







For meat lovers, Mezze Mambo delivers a comforting lineup of hearty dishes. The Pork Koobideh and Pork Belly Shashlik are smoky, tender bites that will satisfy any carnivore's cravings. The Moroccan Lamb Kebab offered a tantalizing balance of spices, and the Lamb Shorba, a traditional Moroccan soup, was the ultimate winter warmer-rich, savoury, and soul-soothing.

The real highlight, however, was the Mambo Pork Chilli. This dish is a fiery delight, perfectly spiced with just the right amount of heat to ward off any winter chill. The flavours were beautifully balanced, and each bite seemed to melt away the cold.







Another dish that stood out was the Khyber Kebab, a chicken kebab stuffed with gooey cheese. It was as indulgent as it sounds-crispy on the outside, tender on the inside, with the cheese adding an unexpected richness that paired beautifully with the spiced chicken. Chicken Musakhan, the national dish of Palestine, was equally impressive. The roast chicken, served atop soft bread and infused with an array of spices, was just the dish one needs on a cold day.





For desserts, Mezze Mambo does not disappoint. The Strawberries & Cream Sundae is a timeless classic, with sweet, juicy strawberries balanced by velvety cream. But it was the Hot Chocolate Cheesecake that truly stole the spotlight. The combination of rich chocolate and creamy cheesecake created a decadent end to a perfectly indulgent meal. Another dessert I loved was Palestine Pound Cake - gooey, soft and oh-so-delicious.





From spicy starters to heartwarming mains and indulgent desserts, this menu offers something for every palate. Whether you're looking to beat the winter chill or simply enjoy a cosy meal, or simply have a night out with friends, this menu, paired with the restaurant's lively ambience, is sure to make your evening feel a little warmer and a lot more delicious.

