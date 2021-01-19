Order In The Most Delicious Burgers From Burgerama And Enjoy A Hearty Meal At Home

Burgerama

What is the first thing that comes to your mind when you think of ordering food that is not the usual Indian food, we sometimes get so tired of eating every day? Burger is surely one of the first things that pop right in. A big, juicy burger is all we need to whet our cravings and it's very important we get the right one. Burgerama is one of the very few places that promise to deliver a hearty treat at your doorstep every single time.





Burgerama is the creation of 3 childhood friends, Kabir Bose, Vivek Prakash & Viraaj Badhwar who share a passion for good food, music and travel. Tired of waiting for the next trip abroad to get their hands on one of those good old, delicious, juicy, mouth-watering cheeseburgers, they decided to take matters into their own hands and create a burger experience that is quality focused, simple yet unique and most importantly- consistently delicious!





The Burgerama boys combined the skills they had gained over the years in operations, business expansion, people management and financial planning along with their passion for great food to create a fast-casual, made-for-delivery burger experience, serving authentic, easy-to-eat comfort-food in eco-friendly, biodegradable packaging.

The carefully curated menu consist of cheeseburgers, one-of-a-kind galaxy bomb dessert, in-house sauces, peri-peri spiced Burgerama fries and mushroom burgers for vegetarians.





I got an opportunity to taste some of the burgers from their menu and was quite impressed. T-Rex Chicken burger is something every burger lover must try. Full of smoky flavours from char-grilled chicken, this burger will win your heart instantly.





Double Bacon Cheeseburger was just as meaty as it sounds. PJ Fry Burger is only for those who can handle a hefty meal without feeling weighed down. Farmsworth is a veggie delight. Spinach, cottage cheese and a melange of other vgeeies come together to make this one a refreshing eat.





Apart from the burgers, side snacks like onion rings make the meal better and more flavourful.

If you ever crave for a burger but don't want to step out, just order from Burgerama without thinking twice





Delivery Outlets in:

Gurgaon: 8527888964

Delhi: 8882947270

Vasant Kunj: 9717786554

Website: https://burgerama.business.site/









