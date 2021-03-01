Ordering Food? Andrea's Eatery Brings World Cuisines To Your Doorstep

Andrea delivers has plenty to offer from its eclectic menu.

What started as a trend slowly gathering steam is now a given: ordering food has truly become like second nature in the post-Covid era. From Chinese takeaway to Pizza delivery, we have literally tried it all during the lockdown period. The biggest and most crucial debate at home is always what cuisine to order - a decision nothing short of a million dollar question. What if we told you there is a single place that has it all? Andrea's Eatery has ventured into the home delivery space with Andrea Delivers, and the extensive menu will leave you spoilt for choice.





Andrea's Eatery is the brainchild of ace restaurateur Andrea Pauro - also the whiz behind Delhi's successful Amici Café. Much like its parent restaurant, Andrea Delivers has multiple cuisines to offer on its menu. There are options galore; whether you want Asian or Lebanese, Mexican or Italian. After much contemplation, we decided to begin with an Exotic Veg pizza. The artisanal preparation was topped with tomato Pelati, black olives, jalapenos, broccoli, assorted bell peppers, sundried tomatoes and fresh Mozzarella cheese. The thin crust preparation paired with the delightful crunch of vegetables was just the perfect way to get our feast started.





Next, we tried the Drunken Noodles which was basically an Asian bowl with flat rice noodles tossed with oriental vegetables, chilli garlic and Thai basil. The interesting meal-for-one had a slightly spicy edge to it, however, the sauce complemented the vegetables well and did not overpower them. The Caramelised Onion and Goat Cheese Ravioli was the next item on our list for the day. Dunked in a creamy walnut sauce and drizzled with Balsamic vinegar, the Ravioli had a slightly sweet flavour to it. Perfect for Italian food lovers who love that extra bit of cheese in their dishes!





The last but not the least was the Spicy Mexican Burger. True to its name, the burger was exploding with a mishmash of Mexican flavours. A filling patty made with beans and sweet potato was topped with crunchy nachos, avocado slices, Pico de Gallo, and sour cream. The appetising burger was served with fresh Salsa and cucumber relish, as well as handcut French fries. We washed the meal down with a refreshing Green Apple Basilico Spritz, bursting with flavours of the fruit and fresh Basil leaves.





The entire meal from Andrea's eatery was plastic-free and properly packed for delivery, including the drink which came in a reusable Glass bottle. The portion size was also more than sufficient, with generous helpings for each dish. Chef's intricate attention to detail - such as garnishes and drizzles - remained intact even though the meal was home delivered. The wonderful feast also came with a personalised note and instructions how to heat it for the optimum dining experience.





So, next time you want to order, give Andrea Delivers a try. Trust us, the careful thought put into each and every dish will win you over.





What: Andrea Delivers by Andrea's Eatery





Where: Order online directly at www.andreas.co.in.





When: 12 noon -11pm





Or call the kitchen at Select CityWalk - 8588823873, Khan Market - 8588823871





Price for two: Rs. 2,000/- approx.







