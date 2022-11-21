Mehrauli has been a constant go-to place for upscale restaurants and couture houses, offering a combination of fine dining and luxe shopping experience. Every now and then, new restaurants open their doors to the discerning population of Delhi. Swan created quite a buzz when it opened a couple of years ago and still rivets our attention for some authentic Italian and Japanese food. My recent visit to Swan to try their new menu was almost as impressive as the last one.





The expansive restaurant offers both indoor and outdoor seating areas. My obvious choice was the al-fresco terrace area, lined up with a huge neem tree and lots of greens. The stunning view of the Qutub Minar in the backdrop livened my mood and charged up my appetite.





I started my meal with Mushroom Cappuccino . No, it's not coffee but a comforting soup which is creamy and delicious. Chicken And Chives Gyoza was a good dish but I felt it could do better with more flavours.

Mushroom Cappuccino, Swan

I absolutely loved the Herbs Marinated Chargrilled Prawn ; the smoky aroma and flavour complemented the spicy garlic mayo in it. Next I tired Tiger Prawn Tempura and I highly recommend it to all of you to try. While I was intrigued by the concept of Spicy Tomato, Burrata Cheese Risotto , the dish did not really impress my taste buds.

Herbs Marinated Chargrilled Prawn, Swan

I ended my meal with Chocolate Hazelnut Fondant and Swan Pulled Cake , both of which gave a sweet and memorable finish to my meal.





Overall, my experience at Swan this time was good and the ambience would probably make me go back again.





What: Swan

Where: Kharsra 1501, 1st Floor, Kalka Das Marg, Ward 1, Mehrauli, New Delhi

When: 12:30pm - 1am

Price: INR 2000 for two (without alcohol)

