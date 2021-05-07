It was only a month ago, where it seemed like the worse is behind us, and 'normalcy' will restore soon. But alas, we entered the second wave of the pandemic, which is turning out to be even more taxing than the first wave. Needless to say, a lot us have stalled our plans to visit our favourite restaurants, but the restaurants haven't given up on you yet. Hyatt Regency, has started home delivery. Yes, you heard us. Not only can you select your order from their website, but, select from various restaurants present in the property and enjoy the finest of Hyatt in the comfort of your own home. Craving authentic pizzas? Add some of La Piazza's wood-fired pizzas to your cart. In a mood for an oriental dinner? How about some Sichuan crispy chicken from The China Kitchen?





(Also Read: Aku's- The Brrgrr Co. Is Bringing The Juiciest, Handcrafted Burgers To Our Doorstep)





We ordered the Pizza Romana made with tomato, mozzarella, anchovy, caper and oregano. The salty, almost umami punch of anchovy in the sauce gives this simple pizza a delectable upgrade. The tangy freshness of capers is also unmissable. The pizza works brilliantly as a unit. The other pizza from La Piazza that we tried was the 'Affumiciata' which came with the delightful goodness of tomato, mozerella, chicken, smoked cheese, black pepper and black olives.

(Also Read: Dragonfly's New Menu Got A Desi Upgrade, Here's Everything We Tried)





The spaghetti alio olio e pepperoncino has blockbuster written all over it. Spaghetti tossed in olive oil with shredded garlic, this traditional pasta hailing from Naples defines comfort.

We also ordered the Chicken Biryani from CAfe. Aromatic long grain rice, flavourful and succulent chicken pieces make this chicken biryani worth the hype, It comes with an accompaniment of raita.

We rounded up our meal with the silky, and quite possibly one of the best Tiramisu's of town. The exquisite combination of mascarpone cheese and cocoa powder is a delight from the word go.



How To Order: Log in to athome.cathdiningdelhi.com and start building your order

Cost For Two: INR 3500







