Zambar In Gurugram Is Serving The Best Of Sri Lankan Cuisine And Here's Why You Shouldn't Miss It

The Sri lankan Hoppers Festival at Zambar unveils a special menu at the south Indian restaurant.

Delhi is inarguably a potpourri of cuisines from across the world. One can find an array of options from Asian, American, Italian to even Thai, no wonder Delhi is also known as the food capital of India! And when nothing else suffices our satiety to explore more regional cuisines, the food festivals and special menus by some of the most popular restaurants in the city brings the authentic flavours to our doorstep. And that's exactly what Zambar at Ambience Mall, Gurugram did by bringing the authentic flavours of Sri Lanka to Delhiites!





The Sri lankan Hop - Hop Hoppers Festival at Zambar unveils a special menu at the south Indian restaurant which started on December 10 and will be on till December 27, 2020. Sri Lankan cuisine is characterised by fragrant aromas, vibrant colour and a bounty of fresh spices and rich curries which Zambar has beautifully bought to us. The special feast handcrafted is by Chef Vetrimurugan, who travelled to Sri Lanka and did an extensive training in the cuisine to offer a range of authentic culinary treasures from the country here. The restaurant aims to celebrate one of the most signature dishes of the island country with its staple 'Hoppers' being the centre of it all.





Sri Lankan hopper is a street speciality similar to the south Indian appams, and is made with coconut milk and rice flour. The menu at Zambar offers an array of hoppers including Sri Lankan Classic Hopper, Beetroot Hopper, and Rice and Ragi String Hoppers, which are also known as 'Idiyappam'. What stuck our taste buds most was the egg hopper which was like a savoury crepe with a poached egg in the middle!





Another special delicacy that is hard to miss is the 'Pittu', a traditional breakfast dish of rice flour layered with freshly grated coconut and steamed in a piece of bamboo. All this was served with a thali full of traditional Sri Lankan curries, a mouth-watering affair one cannot get over. From wintery delight such as a rich Beetroot Curry to a tantalising affair of Galle Kadal Fish Curry, one can easily be spoiled with options! The Columbo Kukul Mas, a chicken curry with an eclectic use of spices is a must try.





So if you happen to be in and around Gurgaon and wish to enjoy the winter chill with some different yet drool-worthy food, Zambar could be a great pick!







