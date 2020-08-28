3 Reasons Why This High Protein Lassi Could Be A Delish Addition To Your Weight Loss Diet

Sweet, mushy and fragrant, bananas truly add a edge to this lassi

Is it even a road trip if you do not stop over at roadside dhabas for a glass of thick and luscious lassi, finished off with malai? A tall glass of lassi is also served as a welcome drink in many households of Punjab. It is traditionally made by churning milk vigorously until it becomes frothy and creamy. Lassi is also has a slightly sour tinge unless it is sweetened by sugar. Some people also like to add a bit of salt to their glass of lassi. In other words, there are way too many variations of lassi for us to pick our favourite; however, of late, we may have developed a soft corner for this banana-walnut lassi, not just for its rich taste but also for the nutritional gains. Yes, you heard us. This lassi is perhaps one of the best additions you could make to your weight-loss diet, and here are some reasons why.





3 Reasons To Add Banana-Walnut Lassi For Weight Loss:





1. The prime constituent of Iassi is milk. An excellent source of protein, calcium, B vitamins and vitamin D, milk is often dubbed as 'complete food' for its dense nutrition profile. As we all know, protein is a crucial component of a weight loss diet. It helps build muscles – the more muscles you have, the less room there is for fat to accumulate. Moreover, protein helps you feel full, if you are fully satiated, you would not inch towards fattening snacks so easily.





2. This lassi also contains the goodness of flaxseeds and sesame seeds, both are regarded as two of the most efficient plant-based sources of protein and fibre. They are also very rich in omega 3 fatty acids – thanks to walnuts, another star-ingredient in this loaded beverage.





3. This lassi does not use refined sugar as the sweetening agent. Refined sugar is full of empty calories that do nothing good for your system. Excess sugar intake leads to excess fat gain, and nothing else. This lassi gets its sweetness from banana and honey. While banana is a treasure trove of fibre, vitamins and minerals like potassium and magnesium, honey is no less of a superfood itself. Replete with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory properties, honey may do wonders for weight-loss, immunity and overall health. But you have to make sure that you do not go overboard with the amount you use.





Here's the recipe of banana walnut lassi, try it at home and let us know what you thought of it.







