For most of us, there is only one rule of thumb for planning a weight loss diet - abandon foods that make you gain weight and include those that help with weight loss. It seems simple, except it's not. There is a play of many more factors behind healthy and effective weight loss. Our body needs a well-balanced diet with all the important macro and micronutrients. And these nutrients come from a variety of foods, even those that are shunned as fattening foods. But is it a good idea to include such foods in your weight loss diet? Find out here.





What foods come to your mind when you decide to stop eating anti-weight loss foods? Potatoes? Rice?... Guess what? You may include these in your weight loss diet! According to dietitian Akanksha J Sharda, common healthy foods and drinks that we thought are bad for weight loss are actually not. Your body needs all the nutrition it needs, even for weight loss, so keep eating your favourite foods as long as they are healthy. The dietitian shared a list of such foods on her Instagram page '_healthonmyplate.'







Here're 5 Foods That Won't Make You Gain Weight:

1. Potato:

It's true potato is high in carbs (actually, healthy carbs) and starch, but it is also rich in immunity-boosting vitamin C and lots of fibre, which digests food easily and helps with weight loss. According to the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA), a 100-gm portion of potatoes contains 2 grams of fibre and 2 grams of protein and is a low-calorie food. The presence of protein also makes it a weight-loss-friendly food. To eat potatoes on a weight loss diet, try to boil them first to remove their starch and cook in less oil. Also, combine it with it other healthy moderately carb-rich foods.

2. Rice

White rice is not really a villain for weight watchers as it is made out to be. Just like potatoes, rice contains a high amount of carbs and starch but it is also easy to digest, so it prevents fat accumulation. You can easily eat a cup of cooked rice every day without your weight scale tipping off toward the wrong end. Another good practice is to boil the rice and discard the water to remove its starch.

3. Protein Drinks

First, let us make it clear that we are not talking about packaged protein drinks. Now a homemade protein smoothie is usually thought of as a weight gain propeller. You would have seen gym-goers drinking protein smoothies for muscle gain. Well, it's just that - muscle gain, and not weight gain. A good homemade protein smoothie without sugar and natural protein-rich foods is actually a good way to strengthen your body for a good workout and keep your stomach sated for a long time to prevent binge eating. Here are some weight loss-friendly protein drinks recipes you can try.

4. Eggs

Egg, especially, yolk is avoided by people as they are considered fattening. You must know that yolk alone makes up for 90 percent calcium content of the egg and is also rich in protein and vitamin D3. So, eggs really are a good food for healthy body.

5. Oats

Oats are rich in fibre, which is great for weight loss but this grain is also high in carbs, which makes it a doubtful food for weight loss diet. The nutritionist busted the myth by declaring that oats do not result in weight gain. They have healthy carbs, which actually promote weight loss, if eaten discerningly.





Remember that all nutrients, including healthy fats and carbs are good for a weight-loss diet if consumed in moderation.



