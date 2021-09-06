The key to a good and long life starts with what we eat. From a handpicked range of fruits, vegetables, nuts, and non-vegetarian options, such as fish and meat, the necessary nutrients for a balanced diet come through a lot of food items. It is important to choose the right nutrients for the body and lead the way to a healthy lifestyle. Packaged foods should be avoided and more focus should be laid on fresh food. Junk foods and oily food are to be avoided as they can harm the heart. But it also gets a little confusing on what to eat and what to avoid.





We have curated a list of the 5 must-haves for a daily diet so that the body is taken care of and the cravings of the taste buds are also attended to.

5 Foods To Add For A Healthy Lifestyle

1) Nuts

Nuts are a blessing in disguise. While they are great for a daily snack, the range of nuts also adds to the nutrients in the body. From proteins to carbohydrates, and magnesium, nuts contain a range of nutrients and provide multiple health benefits. Have nuts such as walnuts or peanuts daily. For you, we have a few recipes, too, where you can use nuts. While these cashew nut cookies, which you can enjoy with your cup of tea, are full of protein, vitamins, and minerals, the nutritious date and pistachio muffin boasts of high fibre and is a great treat for diabetics.

Nuts are loaded with nutrients

2) Berries

Berries are a healthy source of nutrients, such as vitamin C, fibre, and manganese. Blueberries are known for their antioxidant qualities while strawberries are very nutritious. If you are looking at berries that you can add to your breakfast regularly to lose weight, click on this link.

Berries are loaded with antioxidants

3) Eggs

Eggs are a huge source of protein for the body. They also contain folate that helps in hair growth. Eggs contain unsaturated fats, which are good for the heart, and a range of nutrients such as Vitamin B6, B12, and Vitamin D. Additionally, they are an absolute treat to relish. For some of the best and easy egg recipes, click here.

Eggs are an excellent source of protein

4) Meat

Meat, for non-vegetarians, offers huge nutrition. It contains iron that is good for the oxygen in the body, zinc to help in the growth and development of the structure of the body, Vitamin B12 to make the nervous system healthy and Omega-3 to keep the heart stronger.

5) Green leafy vegetables





From spinach to kale, green leafy vegetables contain a high level of antioxidants that help in keeping the body healthy. It also provides Vitamin K to the diet, which prevents osteoporosis and strengthens the bone structure. In addition, green leafy vegetables also make any food tastier. Here's a simple recipe of dark leafy greens with caramelised onions, raisins, and maple walnuts.

Green leafy vegetables especially spinach should be a part of your diet

Add these food items to your diet and watch your body go through a healthy change.