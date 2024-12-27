India's winter season is synonymous with an array of rich, hearty, and flavourful foods, many of which are loaded with calories and nutrients designed to keep the body warm and energized in the cold. While these winter delights are delicious, they also have the potential to contribute to weight gain if consumed regularly due to their high fat and sugar content. We have listed five of the most popular Indian winter-special foods that can help you gain weight. These foods are some of the most popular indulgences that can significantly contribute to weight gain if consumed in large quantities.

Here Are 5 Winter Foods That Make You Gain Weight:

1. Peanuts (Mungfali)

Peanuts are a common winter snack across India. They are a rich source of protein, healthy fats, and essential vitamins and minerals, making them a perfect energy booster during chilly months. Roasted peanuts, often served with a sprinkle of salt or spice, are packed with calories. A small handful can provide a significant calorie intake, contributing to weight gain when consumed in excess. The combination of fats (mainly unsaturated) and protein in peanuts can help build muscle mass and increase overall caloric intake, which is essential for those looking to gain weight.

2. Gajak (Sesame and Jaggery Bars)

Gajak is a popular winter sweet made from sesame seeds (til) and jaggery (gur). This traditional dessert is dense in calories due to the high sugar content of jaggery and the fat from sesame seeds. Sesame seeds are loaded with healthy fats, protein, and minerals, while jaggery provides natural sweetness and energy. A small piece of gajak can provide a significant calorie boost. This is why it's often consumed in winter to build stamina and maintain energy levels. Although it's a delightful winter treat, overindulgence can contribute to weight gain, as it is high in both sugar and fat.

Peanut gajak is a popular winter snack.

Image Credit: iStock

3. White Butter (Makhan)

In the colder months, many Indian households indulge in the consumption of makhan, or white butter, which is made by churning cream. It's often served with dishes like parathas, rotis, or as a topping for hot breads. White butter is high in saturated fats and contains a good amount of calories, which makes it an excellent food for those trying to gain weight. The high fat content helps keep the body warm and provides quick energy during the cold season. However, consuming too much white butter can lead to an increase in body fat if not balanced with other nutrients.

4. Sarson Ka Saag with Makki Ki Roti

A staple of Punjab and other northern regions, sarson ka saag (mustard greens) with makki ki roti (cornmeal flatbread) is a nutritious and calorie-dense meal often enjoyed in the winter months. The combination of mustard greens and butter or ghee provides a rich, hearty dish that is high in fibre, vitamins, and healthy fats. The ghee (clarified butter) used in cooking the saag or as a topping adds a significant amount of calories and fat. The accompanying makki ki roti is typically made with corn flour, which is dense and provides a good source of carbohydrates, further boosting the calorie content. This winter dish is a powerhouse of energy, but it's also easy to consume in excess, contributing to weight gain.





5. Halwa (Carrot or Lauki Halwa)

Halwa is a classic Indian dessert, and winter is the best time to enjoy varieties such as gajar ka halwa (carrot halwa) or lauki ka halwa (bottle gourd halwa). Both of these are made with grated vegetables cooked in milk, ghee, sugar, and cardamom. While gajar ka halwa, made with carrots, is rich in antioxidants and vitamins, it also contains large amounts of sugar, milk, and ghee, making it a calorie-dense treat. Ghee, in particular, adds fat to the dish, making it an easy way to add extra calories to your diet. Consuming these desserts excessively during the winter can lead to weight gain due to their high sugar and fat content.





While these foods offer essential nutrients, moderation is key. Balancing these calorie-rich foods with regular physical activity and a balanced diet will help ensure you enjoy the winter season without the unwanted weight gain

