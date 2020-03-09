3 Detox Teas You Can Make Using Regular Herbs And Spices At Home

Detox drinks are linked to healthy weight-management

It seems as if the whole world is detoxing. 'Detox' has taken the world of health and nutrition by storm right now; and if you are fairly new to the term, you have arrived at the right place. Detoxing is nothing but cleansing your body with the overload of toxins, and bolstering it with vital nutrients. Our skin and body are exposed to a variety of toxins on a daily basis. Therefore, we must do our bit to prevent the after-effects of pollution, cosmetic products, and poor diet. Detox drinks are linked to healthy weight-management, clearer kidneys are nourished skin. Guess what? You don't even need many exotic ingredients to prepare them, you can use some regular herbs and spices in your kitchen and enjoy a detox drink daily. Here are 3 detox teas, made with common kitchen ingredients like turmeric, ajwain, and cinnamon.





3 Detox Tea You Can Make Using Regular Herbs And Spices At Home:





1. Detox Haldi Tea: The wonder-spice turmeric has become a global sensation; the world has awakened to its multifarious benefits. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory properties that soothes pain and also ease symptoms of arthritis and depression. The antioxidants present in turmeric helps boost immunity and skin health. Take a pan; add a cup of water and heat. Bring it to simmer and add some turmeric, ginger and black pepper. Let it boil till it turns half. Strain and serve.





2. Detox Ajwain Tea: Ajwain, or carom seeds, too are very effective in detoxing. Additionally, ajwain seeds are also known to ease anxiety. It also provided instant relief from indigestion and gas, and aid weight loss. Just add some ajwain seeds in a cup of water, bring it to boil. Let it steep for 2-3 minutes, add some honey for taste.





3. Detox Cinnamon Tea





Cinnamon, or dalchini, is used to flavour many soups, stews and curries. It is an essential winter spice and is brimming with many health benefits. The tree-spice has anti-diabetic properties and is known to improve your body's response to insulin. Cinnamon is also a storehouse of a variety of antioxidants that help curb the free- radical activity. To make cinnamon tea, take a pan, add some water bring it to boil. Now, add a few cinnamon sticks, cardamom pods and ginger and let it simmer for a few minutes. Remove it from heat, strain and serve.





Drink these detox beverages and feel its impact yourself. Do let us know which one you like the best in the comments section below.









