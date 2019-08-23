Have This Protein-Rich Moong Dal Idli For Breakfast If You Are On A Weight Loss Diet

moong dal idli for weight loss

Highlights Idli is one of the popular breakfast foods that is loved by many

Moong dal idli is made of split green gram and carrots and peas

Follow this easy recipe and make moong dal idli at home

Anybody trying to lose weight knows that it's important to have low-fat foods, but it's also important to fill up on proteins and fibre. Proteins are required to provide ample energy to the body to stay active and wade through strenuous workout regimes. Proteins and fibre also keep the stomach feeling full for a longer time, preventing you from binge eating. It's best to consume protein-rich foods in the morning to fuel the body for the rest of the day. Also, our digestion system is the strongest at the start of the day so it can take the burden of nutrients and digest them properly.





Idli is one of the popular breakfast foods that is loved by many. Although, it is a south-Indian speciality, it is savoured all over the country. To make this popular meal more weight-loss-friendly and high-protein, we attempted an interesting spin of it.





(Also Read: Moong Dal Omelette For Weight Loss)





Moong dal





Moong dal idli turned out to be a hit. Idli made with moong dal tastes delicious and you won't miss your plain old idli at all. Conventionally, idli is made with rice or suji. There is a variation of rice and urad dal idli as well, but this moong dal variation is something not many know of. For this recipe, we used split green gram, which is loaded with proteins, fibre and many other vital nutrients. This idli also packs on other healthy foods like chana dal, carrots and peas. So, let's get started and show you to make this amazing idli







Moong dal idli recipe –







Ingredients -





1 cup moong dal





1 tablespoon grated carrots





1 tablespoon peas





1 tablespoon chana dal





Half cup curd





1 packet Eno





2 green chillies





1 Half tablespoon ginger-garlic paste





3-4 curry leaves





Salt to taste











Method –





1.Soak moong dal and chana dal in water for at least 4 hours. Drain excess water and blend in a mixer-grinder with just 1 cup water to make a paste.





2.Transfer the paste into a bowl and add curd and salt. Let it rest for 1 hour.





3. Meanwhile, in a pan, saute ginger-garlic paste, green chilli, curry leaves and carrots and peas. Add half teaspoon of salt.





4.Add the masala tempering to the moong dal batter, add Eno, and make you idli in the idli maker as usual.





(Also Read: 5 Best Protein-Rich Parathas)





This nutritious idli will turn out to be so filling and tasty that you would want to have it every day. Eat good, yummy food every morning; isn't that the best way to lose weight?







