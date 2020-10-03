Weight Loss: How To Make High-Protein, Oats-Dal Idli Without Idli Maker

A healthy and wholesome breakfast is considered to be one of the most crucial components of a good weight-loss diet. Breakfast is the very first meal of your day, it kickstarts your metabolism, skipping breakfast would mean starving until lunch, and we already know what those garrulous hungers pangs do to us. In such cases not only do we stop caring about what is on our plate, but also forget about factors like portion control and calorie overload. Which is why, it is always a good idea to have a sumptuous breakfast. And making it high-protein will only take it a notch higher, if you are trying to lose weight or gain muscle mass.





Protein helps regulate hunger hormone ghrelin, it also helps keep you satiated for long and thus prevent you from over-eating. It also helps build muscle, the more muscle you have, the less room there is for fat.





Think of a high-protein breakfast, and there is no way you cannot think of oats. Not only protein, oats are also rich in fibre and a range of antioxidants, the superfood is vegan, heart-healthy and extremely effective for a weight-loss diet. You may have it in form of porridge, or have some fun with it and give it desi and delicious makeover with these amazing oats idli. These oats idi also packs goodness of carrots, curd, chana dal, urad dal and so many more of such super healthy ingredients. You do not even need any idli maker or steamer to make this! Yes, you heard us, you can cook it in your pan or cooker and chomp away.





Try this lovely recipe by NDTV Food and let us know how you liked it!







