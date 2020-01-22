Detox Tea: How To Make Weight-Loss-Friendly Tea With Carrot Tops Or Greens

etox beverages may help clear out your skin, liver and also boost digestion.

Indians share a unique love affair with tea. We have to start our day with it, and we also need it after a long tiring day. It is almost an insult to have guests over and not offer them tea and it is also one of our go-to beverages for a cosy evening that we are spending all by ourselves. To cut the long story short, one needs no reason or occasion to brew a cup of tea. Anytime is a good time for chai. Tea can be prepared in myriad ways. Nowadays, many people are brewing it for detox purposes. Take a bunch of herbs, let it steep for a while, add some honey and you are done. Detox beverages may help clear out your skin, liver and also boost digestion.





With winters upon us, it is always a good idea to make most of the seasonal produce. Carrots are a winter staple we love to explore and experiment with. If you too are a fan of carrots like us, you must try using the carrot tops too. Yes, you heard us. Carrot tops are full of nutrition and can help fortify you within.





Benefits of carrot tops:

1. Being rich in vitamin A, they can help boost eye-sight.

2. Carrot tops have high chlorophyll content that may help heal skin and rid the body of toxins.

3. They are high in potassium and help keep your blood pressure levels in control.

4. They have detoxifying effects and are excellent for your kidney.

5. They are rich in vitamin K as well. Vitamin K is responsible for blood clotting and regulating blood calcium levels.

You can wash the greens and chew them raw. Better still, you can make a refreshing tea using a fresh bunch of it.





How To Make Carrot Leaf Tea:

Ingredients:







1 fresh bunch of carrot greens, washed

1 ½ cups of water

1 tsp honey

1 tbsp of lemon zest





Recipe: Carrot Leaf Tea:







1. Take a pot, add some water, carrot greens and lemon zest.

2. Bring the water to boil. Let the contents steep for 10-15 minutes.

3. Strain and serve. If you like a tinge of sweet in your tea, you can add honey once you turn off the heat. Never cook honey as it may disparage its healing properties.





Make sure you choose organic carrot leaves. They are not treated with chemicals and come loaded with health benefits. The tea is low in calories, therefore, could prove to be an excellent addition to your weight loss diet. Drink it right at the start of the day with a pinch of lemon, to kick-start your metabolism.







(This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.)



