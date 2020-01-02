Tea Lovers! Here Are 6 Reasons Why You Shouldn't Resist That Another Cup Of Tea

Highlights Tea remains one of the most loved beverages around the world

Be it any sort of concoction, one simply can't resist sipping a cup of it

Here is how consuming tea everyday can be beneficial.

Tea is undoubtedly one of the most consumed beverages in the world. And let's admit it, tea is an all-season beverage that can lift up the mood and energy in no time. Each one of us has a different way of making tea; while some enjoy it with less milk or with more milk, others like it all black. Moreover, there is a group of people who enjoy their tea with a pool of spices and herbs such as cinnamon and cardamom. No matter how you make your cup of tea, here are some reasons to enjoy it more.





Popular notion has it that consuming tea every day or more than a certain quantity might not be good for our health. But drinking tea has more benefits than you could think of and here's why you can enjoy as much of it as you want.





(Also Read: 9 Best Tea Recipes: Get Creative With Chai | Popular Tea Recipes)





Here Are 6 Benefits Of Drinking Tea Every Day:

1. Reduces The Risk Of Stroke





Drinking tea every day reduces the risk of heart ailments such as heart attacks and strokes. Drinking four or more cups of green tea have shown significant reduction in heart attack and stroke risk.





2. Presence Of Antioxidants





Teas like black and green tea have ten times the antioxidant content of fruits and vegetables and also comes from the camellia tea plant, which is rich with polyphenols.

3. Improve Bone Health





Consuming green tea stimulates mineralisation, which generates bone formation and also inhibits the formation of cells that damages bone health.





4. Promotes Weight Loss





Presence of antioxidants such as catechins and ginseng can help shed some extra kilos. Catechins releases fat from fat cells while ginseng is a stimulant that speeds up metabolism.





5. Relieve Stress





Certain herbal teas such as chamomile tea have anxiety-relieving properties that can help relieve stress and anxiety.





6. Helps In Cognitive Functions





The combination of L-theanine and caffeine has shown to increase alertness up to two hours after consumption.





So if you have been resisting another cup of tea after your last one, go grab one! In fact here is a stellar chamomile tea recipe you can try at home.







