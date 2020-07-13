Easy High Protein Recipe: How To Make Masala Scrambled Eggs In A Microwave

Consuming protein for breakfast makes you feel full for longer

One of the quality we adore about eggs is the ease with which you can work with them. With a single egg you can make a plethora of dishes in a matter of minutes and be intensely satisfied with the results. For most of us, perhaps an omelette was the first real dish that we mastered in kitchen, and yet, there have been times when we couldn't even get something as simple as an omelette right - but we saved yourself from the embarrassment anyway by passing it off as 'scrambled eggs'.







Scrambled eggs is a popular breakfast dish made by stirring beaten eggs on a pan until you get creamy chunk of egg bits. You can spruce it up further with herbs, peppers, mushrooms, chicken chunks, salami and what not. By now, you must have established that making scrambled eggs is quite a cakewalk but what if we tell you that there exists an easier way to get it done? Yes, you heard us! Scrambled eggs can be made in a microwave as well. All you need is some eggs, herbs and veggies of your choice and a microwave-safe bowl. So you waiting for, let's get started!





Eggs are one of the best sources of protein.







How To Make Masala Scrambled Eggs In A Microwave:

Ingredients:

2 Eggs

1 tsp milk

1 tsp vegetable oil

A pinch of black pepper

A pinch of red chilly powder

1 tsp chopped onions

1 green chilli, finely chopped



Method:

1. Take a microwave-safe bowl and coat it with a teaspoon of vegetable oil. Ensure all ends are nicely greased. Do not use too much oil.

2. Crack two eggs in the bowl.

3. Now, add a teaspoon of milk, a pinch of black pepper and red chilly powder, chopped onions, chopped green chilly and stir nicely until you get a runny consistency.

4. Put it in microwave for 30 seconds.

5. Take it out, stir the eggs again, put it back in the microwave and heat for 30 more seconds.

6. Repeat the process (stirring and heating) until eggs are nicely cook and fluffy. Make sure the eggs do not start sticking to the edges of the bowl, it is when your eggs are overdone.

7. Your masala scrambled eggs are ready!





Egg is dubbed as the best bio-available source of protein. Consuming protein for breakfast makes you feel full for a longer spell and curbs the urge to nosh into something fattening or oily, all of this ultimately promote healthy weight management.







