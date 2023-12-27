Losing weight requires a lot of hard work and determination. You have to be mindful of several things in order to achieve your desired weight-loss goal. This includes following a nutrient-rich diet and doing some sort of physical activity on a regular basis. Speaking of weight-loss diets, there are numerous foods that one should incorporate into their daily diet. Take figs (anjeer), for instance. These tiny, dry fruits are packed with essential minerals and vitamins and can aid in weight loss. You can enjoy them as is or soak them overnight and drink their water the next morning. Our focus of attention will be on fig water and how it can be an effective ally to help you achieve your weight loss goals.

Also Read: Soaked Figs For Constipation: An Incredible Home Remedy For Constipation

Are Figs Good For Weight Loss? | Health Benefits Of Figs

1. Aids In Weight Loss

Figs make an excellent addition to a weight-loss diet. Thanks to their high fibre content, they promote a feeling of fullness and prevent binge-eating at odd hours. They also help keep the digestive system healthy, contributing to effective weight management. So, make sure to incorporate them into your diet as much as possible.

2. Good For Digestion

A healthy digestive system ensures good gut health. Foods like figs help achieve this effortlessly. Since they contain an abundant amount of fibre, it reduces the chances of stomach-related problems such as bloating, gas, and acidity. Have them first thing in the morning for the best results.

3. Helps Manage Blood Sugar

Did you know figs can also be beneficial for regulating blood sugar? They contain a compound called chlorogenic acid that has been shown to be effective in improving glucose metabolism. Additionally, the high fibre content contributes to better blood sugar management.

4. Good For Bones

Drinking fig water can do wonders for your bone health as well. This is due to the presence of calcium, phosphorus, and magnesium in them. Several studies suggest that consuming them regularly can help prevent bone-related issues. So, start including them in your diet to keep your bones strong.

Also Read: 5 Reasons Why Figs Deserve A Spot In Your Winter Menu

How To Make Fig (Anjeer) Water?

To make anjeer water, you just need to soak 3-4 figs in water overnight.

In the morning, take them out and enjoy the fig-infused water.

You can even add a bit of honey or sugar to your glass for sweetness.

Enjoy fig water at room temperature, or you can even slightly heat it.

Consume this water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach or before meals.

Fig has amazing benefits to offer for our health. Include fig water in your weight-loss diet to better manage it. Stay fit and healthy!