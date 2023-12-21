Winter is the season of cosy blankets, crackling fires, and hearty meals. While we bundle up to fend off the chill, it's equally crucial to fortify ourselves from within. Alongside the usual suspects like vegetables, fruits, and dry fruits, there's a hidden gem that deserves a prime spot in your winter diet - figs. These tiny powerhouses are packed with iron, calcium, magnesium, and potassium, offering a myriad of benefits to keep you thriving in the colder months. Whether you prefer them fresh or dried, figs are a winter essential that can work wonders for your well-being.





Winter Wellness Boost with Figs:

1. Warmth from Within

Embrace the natural heat of figs to stay cosy in winter. Loaded with nutrients, they boost immunity, acting as a shield against seasonal ailments.





2. Gut-Friendly Goodness

The fibre content in figs promotes a healthy digestive system. Start your day with a few figs on an empty stomach to bid farewell to constipation.





4. Bone Strength and Joint Relief

Figs are a calcium powerhouse, supporting bone health and providing relief from pesky joint pains.





5. Weight Loss Ally

Looking to shed some winter weight? Figs are here to help. They keep you feeling full for longer, curbing the urge to snack and aiding in weight management.





5 Creative Ways to Include Figs into Your Winter Diet:

1. Fig-Infused Milk Magic:

Transform your regular glass of milk by adding one or two figs. Boil it without sugar for a nutritious, energy-packed beverage perfect for a good night's sleep.





2. Figs for Breakfast Bliss:

Elevate your morning oats or cereal by tossing in some figs and your favourite dry fruits. A delightful and nutritious start to your day awaits.





3. Figs: The Healthy Dessert Swap:

Ditch sugar in your seasonal desserts and opt for figs. Whether it's pudding, jam, or pie, figs add a naturally sweet and healthy twist.





4. Fig-Infused Morning Shake:

Give your morning shake a healthy upgrade by blending milk, banana, and figs. A delicious and energizing drink to kickstart your day.





5. Simple Soaked Figs:

For a fuss-free option, soak 2 to 3 figs overnight and enjoy them in the morning. The benefits extend to the soaked fig water, making it an easy yet effective addition to your routine.





As winter settles in, let figs take centre stage in your diet. Beyond keeping you warm and energized, these little wonders offer a holistic approach to winter wellness, ensuring you sail through the season with vitality and immunity on your side.





Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.